Copa do Brasil semifinals: see games, dates and awards | Brazil’s Cup

The CBF will carry out the draw for the definition of the field leaders of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil this Friday (19), at 11 am. The clashes were keyed from the previous phase.

The duels are set: Fluminense vs Corinthians and Flamengo vs Sao Paulo.

As the semifinals have teams from the same city, before the balls are drawn, the CBF Competitions Board will detail all the dynamics of the relationship between the matches.

The first game of the semifinals will take place next week, on August 24th, and the return on September 14th.

Corinthians vs Fluminense

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo

2022 Copa do Brasil prize money

Semifinals: BRL 8 million

Runner-up: BRL 25 million

Champion: BRL 60 million

Corinthians lost the first game of the quarterfinals by 2 to 0 for Atletico GO. However, in the second match, at home, he didn’t know the rival and applied a rout by 4 to 1advancing to the semifinals.

Yuri Alberto took nine games to score his first goal for Corinthians, but the striker ended the fast in style. On Wednesday night, with three goals from him, Timão beat Atlético-GO 4-1 (Gil scored the other one, and Wellington Rato decreased), at Neo Química Arena.

In the semifinal, Corinthians will face Fluminense. This is the eighth time that Timão has reached the top four in the tournament. Before, it had already advanced to this stage in 2018, 2009, 2008, 2002, 2001, 1997 and 1995.

Fluminense went to Arena Castelão and was not intimidated. Beat the opponent Fortaleza by 1 to 0, away from home. At Maracanã, in a game marked by a lot of complaints from Fortaleza on account of the refereeing, the teams ended up in a 2-2 draw, and Fluminense qualified.

The visitors opened 2-0 in the first half, with goals from Nino (own) and Romero, but Fernando Diniz’s team managed to react in the final stage with Ganso (penalty) and Cano. Tricolor das Laranjeiras secured the spot in the next phase and will face Corinthians.

São Paulo beat América-MG 1-0, at Morumbi, and took advantage in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Tricolor scored the winning goal with Luciano, in the first half, and saw the redemption of young goalkeeper Thiago Couto, who again replaced the injured Jandrei – he committed a clear penalty in the second half, but, soon after, defended Iago’s charge. Maidana and ignited teammates and the crowd.

In the second match, América-MG and São Paulo drew 2-2, on Thursday night (18), and São Paulo confirms the spot.

In front of a crowded Maracanã and with some refereeing controversies, Flamengo and Athletico-PR drew 0-0 in the Copa do Brasil quarter-final first leg. Everything was open for the decision of the vacancy in Curitiba.

In the red-black duel, Flamengo played at Arena da Baixada. The team from Rio won 1-0, eliminated the hosts in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and lives on in the dream of winning the competition once again. The goal of the match was scored by Pedro.