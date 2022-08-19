Corinthians completes 10-1 as home team and confirms good performance in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians continued the combination of Neo Química Arena with the Copa do Brasil as their haven of good football in the current season. With the 4-1 rout over Atlético-GO, last Wednesday, which ensured the qualification for the semifinal of the tournament, Timão has a combined score of 10 to 1 playing in Itaquera.

The two previous games he played as home team in the current edition of the tournament easily enter the top ten list under the command of Vítor Pereira. They were triumphs over Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in the third phase, and Santos, in the round of 16.

In the first, despite the natural superiority of a Serie A team over a Serie D team, Timão managed to control the duel during the 90 minutes, even playing with a reserve team. Júnior Moraes, by the way, scored his only goal with the Corinthians shirt so far – Giuliano was the one who closed the account in favor of the alvinegros.

In the second, the performance was impeccable. Counting on one of Willian’s best nights as a Corinthians player, the team shot 4 to 0 over the rivalforwarding the classification already in the first game and showing a lot of variation of plays to reach the opposing defense.

In front of Goiás, the performance was even more charged because of the recent elimination in Libertadores da América and the defeat against Palmeiras, by the Brazilian, which ruled out the possibility of title of the Brazilian.

With a lot of strength in the aerial plays, Timão was able to corner the opponent at all times and even had 14 shots to zero at a given time of departure. Triumph assured at least one more test for this combination, in the semifinal against Fluminensewith orders yet to be defined.

