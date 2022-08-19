Corinthians thrashes Lusa in Paulistão and prepares for decision in the Brazilian Women’s Championship | Corinthians

The goals of the match were scored by Bianca, Andressa, Grazi, Miriã, Gabi Moraes and Jheniffer. With the result, Corinthians has six points in two rounds – click here to see the full table.

Now, the Brabas turn their attention to the playoffs of the Brazilian Championship. After winning the first leg, away from home, by 2-0, Corinthians welcomes Real Brasília, at 11 am this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, being able to lose by up to a goal difference.

1 of 2 Mylena and Bianca Gomes celebrate Corinthians’ first goal against Portuguesa — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians Mylena and Bianca Gomes celebrate Corinthians’ first goal against Portuguesa — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians

Coach Arthur Elias has a full medical department. Striker Gabi Portilho and attacking midfielder Gabi Zanotti, with ankle sprains, are short-term absences.

Midfielder Giovanna Campiolo, with a fractured left shoulder, and attacking midfielder Vic Albuquerque, with a medial ligament injury in his knee, will be absent for a longer period. In addition, defender Tarciane is with the U-20 team in the World Cup.

With that, already in this Thursday’s game it was possible to see players from the base among the related ones, such as Amanda Vital, Júlia Brito, Isa Cabral and Carioca. In the field, the following lineup: Taina Borges; Mariza, Diany, Andressa and Yasmim; Lia Salazar, Miriã, Grazi, Juliete and Mylena; Bianca Gomes.

Grazi is elected ace of the game and focuses on decisive game against Real Brasília

Two-time Brazilian champions, in 2020 and 2021, Corinthians seeks a spot in the semifinals of the competition this Sunday, at 11 am at Neo Química Arena, against Real Brasília. Tickets are sold through the online platform www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br.

North – BRL 20.00

Lower East – BRL 30.00

Lower West – BRL 40.00

