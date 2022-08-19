Coritiba lineup: Guto Ferreira tests three midfielders and puts Egídio in the attack against Fluminense | coritiba

The coach Guto Ferreira will change the formation of Coritiba for its debut against Fluminense , on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã. The game is valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

At the club since Tuesday, the coach commanded the training at Graciosa’s CT and has already started to give his face to the starting lineup. One of the tests was to put the side Egidio as tip, open from the left side. Therefore, Guilherme Biro is the option on the side.

This would be a new role for Egídio in Coritiba. With Gustavo Morínigo, he only played on the side, but with a more offensive role in the sector. In the year, he played 27 games, scored one goal and provided three assists.

Likely: Wall; Matheus Alexandre, Guillermo, Marcio Silva and Guilherme Biro; Bernardo, Val and Jesús Trindade; Egídio, Fabricio Daniel and Léo Gamalho

Modified defender, half with new face and attack with offensive trio

Exchanges also follow in the defensive system. not counting Henriqueinjured, and Luciano Castansuspended, Guillermo and Marcio Silva should form the defense duo. The only time they played together was against Botafogo, for the ninth round.

The midfield will also have a new face. With Willian Farias suspended, bernard is the most highly rated in the position. By your side, he will have value, which had not been used by the other technical committee. His last match was against Cuiabá, on July 25. Jesus Trinity complete the trio.

further ahead, Fabricio Daniel was tested as an attacking midfielder and winger. The expectation is that he will appear alongside Egídio and Léo Gamalho in the attack. Alef Manga and José Hugo leave the formation.

New among related

Coritiba will also have news on the reserve bench. After two months, midfielder Robinho has recovered from his injury and traveled with the delegation.

On the other hand, the attacker Herán Pérez and the sock bochilia were injured against Atlético-MG and are out of the game. The club does not disclose the recovery time of athletes.

Coritiba occupies the 18th place in Serie A, with 22 points. With the arrival of Guto Ferreira, Alviverde wants to break a sequence of three consecutive defeats and win their first triumph as a visitor.

Fluminense x coritiba : 20/08, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian)

: 20/08, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian) coritiba x Avail : 27/08, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 27/08, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) America-MG x Coritiba: 09/03, Saturday, 20:30 – Independence (Brazilian)