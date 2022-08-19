Cruzeiro: Ronaldo management thinks about 2023, invests in potential resales and rejuvenates squad | cruise

There is a similarity between eight of the nine names that arrived at Cruzeiro for the rest of Serie B. The club went after players aged up to 25 years and with resale potential in the future. They arrive to add technically and even numerically to the cast. In the future, most of them are seen as an opportunity to fill the cash register.

Defender Luís Felipe (21), full-backs Marquinhos Cipriano (23) and Wesley Gasolina (22), midfielder Pablo Siles (25), and forwards Bruno Rodrigues (25), Juan Christian (21), Lincoln (21) and Stênio (19 years old) fit this profile.

The only exception to the action on the market was Chay, who is 31 years old, and arrived on loan from Botafogo until the end of the year. A need for a middle man for the current squad. In the case of the midfielder, there is a forecast for the purchase of economic rights for around R$ 3 million.

Pedro Martins is the executive director of Cruzeiro under Ronaldo

The rest of Cruzeiro’s hires are younger. Some of them with investment from the club and acquisition of economic rights. In others, there is the possibility at the end of the contract to acquire contractual slices and expand the bond.

– From now on, in this window, the club also looked for young people with potential not only to integrate the squad immediately, but also thinking about a resale – explained Pedro Martins.

In addition to the signings, Cruzeiro has also agreed on the permanence of a player who was on loan. It’s Lucas Oliveira. The club acquired the player permanently, after buying economic rights from Atlético-GO.

Situation of Cruise contractors

Luis Felipe: permanent contract (contract until the end of 2023, with 50% of the rights)

permanent contract (contract until the end of 2023, with 50% of the rights) Wesley Gasoline: definitive contract (contract until the end of 2024, acquisition for approximately R$ 2 million)

definitive contract (contract until the end of 2024, acquisition for approximately R$ 2 million) Marquinhos Cipriano: season loan

season loan Pablo Siles: loan until the end of 2022

loan until the end of 2022 Chay: loan until the end of 2022 (possibility of acquiring economic rights)

loan until the end of 2022 (possibility of acquiring economic rights) Bruno Rodrigues: loan until the end of 2023 (possibility of acquiring economic rights)

loan until the end of 2023 (possibility of acquiring economic rights) Juan Christian: loan until the end of 2023 (possibility of acquiring economic rights)

loan until the end of 2023 (possibility of acquiring economic rights) Lincoln: loan until the end of 2023 (possibility of returning to Vissel Kobe later this year)

