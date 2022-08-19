Cryptos today: Bitcoin loses steam, drops 7.5% and erases half of July gains; Cardano, Solana and XRP plummet double digits

Bitcoin dipped below $22,000 early Friday morning, reversing gains driven by lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data for July, released earlier this month. The cryptocurrency is trading at 7am at $21,770, the lowest since July 27, according to CoinGecko data – in 24 hours, losses are 7.5%. With this, BTC also erases virtually half of last month’s gains, according to the TradingView platform.

The digital currency had recently soared to nearly $25,000 on the hope that US inflation had peaked and the Federal Reserve would begin to slow interest rate hikes, as well as adopt more flexible monetary policies in 2023. income from treasurieshowever, remained high, a sign that Bitcoin traders could be wrong in placing bets that the Fed would take a more serious stance. dovish (unfavorable to interest rate hikes).

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 2.95% today, the highest since July 21, extending the rally from the post-CPI low of 2.63%. Earlier this week, analysts at ING bank said that financial conditions are likely to tighten until the next Fed meeting scheduled for September, implying more volatility in risky assets such as BTC.

Still, analysts like Nauman Sheikh, managing director at investment consultancy Wave Financial, are optimistic. “Bitcoin has reached $25K, a kind of resistance level. Just like Ethereum hit a $2K resistance level. We are in a market-friendly macro environment, and we will retest these resistance levels and hope to break through them,” he bet he told CoinDesk.

However, some experts point out that the current drop makes Bitcoin lose an uptrend that started in July, in what would start a sharper drop.

“Liquidity contraction is still ongoing. The Fed’s remarks in the minutes of its July meeting indicated that the tightening could end in 2023, but when liquidity will resume is unknown,” Griffin Ardern, a cryptocurrency trader at asset management firm Blofin, told CoinDesk.

“The Fed rate hike in September and the uncertainty over the Merger [do Ethereum, decorrente da possibilidade de uma duplicação da blockchain] will further suppress the optimistic expectations of investors,” said Ardern.

Most altcoins are suffering more at the moment, in a sign of a new risk reduction movement among cryptocurrency investors. In the top 10 by market value, the worst result is that of Dogecoin (DOGE), which had recently skyrocketed, but is now down 14%. Additionally, Cardano (ADA) is down 13%, Solana (SOL) is down 12% and Binance Coin (BNB) is down 8%.

The crypto that resists the most so far is Ethereum (ETH), which has lost 6.4% in the last 24 hours – even so, it loses the $1,800 and goes to $1,739.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 21,770.36 -7.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,739.82 -6.4% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 284.73 -8% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.470743 -13% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.342057 -9.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Gnosis (GNO) US$ 185.86 +6% FraxShare (FXS) $6.12 +3.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Filecoin (FIL) $6.75 -18% Stepn (GMT) US$ 0.817016 -16.7% Zcash (ZEC) $64.12 -16% Flow $2.33 -15.8% Ethereum Classic (ETC) $34.65 -15.7%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 22.40 +0.26% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 28.85 +0.34% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 28.50 +0.03% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 25.64 -3.24% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 22.81 +3.63% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.58 +0.39% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 7.05 +0.85% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.72 -6.34% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.98 -2.92% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 31.65 -5.23%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (19):

Crypto platform makes mass layoffs and cites police actions

Cryptocurrency lending platform Hodlnaut disclosed mass layoffs and ongoing “police actions” in a post on the company’s official blog today.

The Singapore-based company highlighted the “terrible financial and legal difficulties” it faced. Hodlnaut froze customer withdrawals this month, as did Celsius in the US in June.

In the statement, Hodlnaut said it had laid off 80% of its employees and reduced interest rates paid to clients to zero in an attempt to “stabilize our liquidity” and cut costs.

Celsius Crypto Platform Collapse Should Be Investigated

United States government officials have asked that an independent examiner be appointed to investigate the collapse of the Celsius Network cryptocurrency lending platform, seeking to carry out the kind of investigation that has been done previously in the restructurings of major institutions such as Enron and Lehman Brothers.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s fiduciary office, which oversees bankruptcy matters, said there were “a number of questions” about Celsius’ operations and financial health, as well as how its management allowed it to go bankrupt, according to a report. court order that went public on Thursday (18).

An independent investigation, which the judge overseeing the case would have to approve, would answer questions about the company’s finances and address “significant transparency issues” in the bankruptcy case, according to the order.

Ethereum “doubling” excitement wanes among speculative traders

Earlier this month, some cryptocurrency exchanges rushed to list ETHPOW, the token of a potential duplicate Ethereum protocol, betting that crypto traders would like to speculate on the crypto’s price even before its launch.

After more than a week of trading, their expectations fizzled as the appetite of cryptocurrency traders waned.

The asset’s daily trading volume dropped 66% from $13 million to $4 million after the first week of trading. Meanwhile, the price of ETHPOW has dropped from $140 to $50, according to CoinMarketCap.

