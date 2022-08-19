CSA defends itself from Vasco’s accusation and justifies the difference in the ticket price for visiting fans | csa

It turns out that, unlike what was reported by the visiting Club, the ticket price charged for sector D (visitor) does not infringe the provisions of Art. 86 § 4 of the General Regulation of Competitions (RGC) of the Brazilian Football Confederation of 2022, as we can see below.

Paragraph 4 of the aforementioned article establishes that “The prices of tickets for the visiting fans must necessarily have, in the respective sectors of the stadium or equivalent, the same values ​​of the tickets charged for the local fans…”.

This paragraph does not fit into what is now being discussed. As can be seen, there is no Sector D for the local fans, and therefore, there is no parameter for any comparison between the values ​​for the local and visiting fans.