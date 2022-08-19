Cultural Agenda: Luísa Sonza, Sorriso Maroto, Joelma and more attractions in Teresina between the 19th and 24th of August | Piauí

The next few days will be busy starting this Friday (19) in Teresina. O g1 brings a list of the main events scheduled for the capital, such as concerts, festivals, theater plays and more events in the capital in the coming days.

Braba Ball: Luísa Sonza at the Convention Center, North Zone of Teresina.

In addition to Luísa, the singer Rebecca will also perform. Baile da Braba brings the main hits of the singer from Rio Grande do Sul, who is known for her very dancing choreography. Tickets are sold at Kalor stores on Riverside and Riverside Shopping, in addition to sales through the Ingresse website or app.

Movie Stop: from 6pm at the Stouradas Multicultural Center, on Rua Lizando Nogueira, Centro.

The event has free entrance and will have its gate open at 6 pm. The Contemporary Brazilian Film Festival is a project contemplated by the SIEC public notice.

Tony Guerra and Forró Sacode, from 7pm at Flyer Bar, East Zone. Tickets for the show are purchased through WhatsApp.

Play Before Next Year: with Mariana Xavier, at 8 pm at Teatro 4 de Setembro, Centro.

The play tells the story of Dizuite, a cleaning lady at the Desperado Support Center, who, in the absence of the psychologist on New Year’s Eve, finds herself faced with the mission of assisting several people who call the service. Sales are through the website.

Some tickets to the show are available for free through the project “I do culture”. The actress lamented on social media that the tickets have not yet been redeemed.

Naughty Smile and Wallas Arrais, from 20h at Theresina Hall, East Zone.

Ticket sales take place at physical points: Habelle Cosméticos, at Riverside Shopping. Meraki Barbearia I / II, Av. Marshal Castelo Branco. Shopping da Beleza, Av. Dirceu’s main. And also on the Ingress website.

Pagoda gang from 4 pm at the Convention Center, North Zone.

The band brings their hits like Lancinho, Fora dos stories and much more to Teresina. Tickets are sold at Kalor Produções, at Riverside, and also on the Ingresse website.

Lusophone Theater Festival presents “Study n.1: Death and Life.” Magiluth Group (PE) at 7pm at Teatro 4 de Setembro, Centro.

Magiluth Group (PE) at 7pm at Teatro 4 de Setembro, Centro. Singer Jamile Jahat the Osório Júnior Cultural Space, Clube dos Diários.

Admission to watch the shows is free and tickets will be available half an hour before each performance. The use of a mask will be mandatory.

Elba Ramalho, at the XLIV Encontro Nacional de Folguedos 2022, in the surroundings of the Albertão Stadium, South Zone.

In addition to the singer from Paraíba, on this night the following will also perform: Coral dos Vaqueiros de União, Pagode Mimbó, Gonzaga Lu and Rosa Xote. The event starts at 7pm and admission is free.

Lusophone Theater Festival presents: “4,5,4,3… one step at a time” – Cynthia Margareth, Aflora Cultura (SP) at Teatro Estação, Espaço Cultural Trilhos, Centro.

– Cynthia Margareth, Aflora Cultura (SP) at Teatro Estação, Espaço Cultural Trilhos, Centro. Lusophone Theater Festival presents: Solidarity Cultural Group Guinea Bissau-Bissau, at the João Paulo II Theater at 7 pm, Dirceu, Southeast Zone.

Joelma at the XLIV Encontro Nacional de Folguedos, starting at 7 pm in the surroundings of the Albertão Stadium, in the South Zone.

The singer from Pará brings to Teresina the tour ‘This is Calypso’. In addition to Joelma, the following will also perform: Chagas Vale and the Quebradeiras, Brasas do Forró and Edu Safadão. The event starts at 7pm and admission is free.

Lusophone Theater Festival presents: Hamlet Canceled – Vinicius Piedade (SP) at 7pm at Teatro 4 de Setembro;

– Vinicius Piedade (SP) at 7pm at Teatro 4 de Setembro; Lusophone Theater Festival presents: The Case of the Dress from Coletivo Capemga, at 9 pm at Teatro Estação, at Espaço Cultural Trilhos, Centro.

