Dangerous driving: venomous snake crawls on couple’s feet inside moving vehicle – News









An elderly couple were terrified to discover that they had a wild passenger inside the car they were driving: a venomous snake. The reptile, known as the red-bellied black snake (Pseudechis porphyriacus), crawled on their feet and was only pulled out by experts in this type of rescue.

“We just got a frantic call from a couple driving a car, and they had a damn red-bellied black snake inside the vehicle!”











The capture was made on the Bruce Highway, in the Queensland region of eastern Australia, on the 16th.











The experts published a video, where it is possible to see the animal being removed from the driver’s side. The snake ends up in a pouch and is released shortly afterward in a nearby forest.

The strangeness of the service in the vehicle scared even the experienced snake catchers.

“Yes, you read that correctly, this is by far one of the craziest services we’ve ever had! (…) There were some problems, but hey, the job was done”, said one of those responsible for the capture.

The difficulty involved dealing with the venomous snake that was hiding near the bank, staying close to a busy road and still avoiding being bitten by the predator.











The red-bellied black snake is the most common venomous snake in eastern Australia. It is not considered aggressive and usually runs away from humans.

To date, no human deaths have been recorded from the species’ venom, but some sting victims can lose their sense of smell even after recovery.



