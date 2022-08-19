Dani Alves returned to midfield and still hasn’t won for Pumas

“Being a winner in life is difficult. It’s easy to be a commentator”. The message from Daniel Alves on social media two days ago did not have a specific target declared, but it sets the tone for the beginning of the Brazilian player’s passage through Mexican football. The environment is already contested. Since arriving at Pumas, there have been four matches for the local championship and no victory.

Pumas’ move to bring in Dani Alves attracted the spotlight, generated curiosity and expectation. But the effect of the euphoria for the hiring begins to fade, as the good results and good performances do not appear immediately. His numbers are still shy: he has an assist after a corner. It happened in his debut game.

Pumas are currently 15th in the Mexican Apertura, which has 18 teams. After two draws by 1 to 1 — against Mazatlán and Monterrey — and a 3 to 0 to rival América, the most recent stumble was yesterday (18). Away from home, a 3-2 defeat against Atlético San Luis, coached by Brazilian André Jardine, who was Brazil’s Olympic gold coach last year. And look at that Dani Alves’ team came to open 2 to 0. Atletico’s three goals were from Abel Hernández, Uruguayan striker ex-Internacional and Fluminense.

“Against Monterrey, he was participative, encouraging and helping his teammates. But the difference in having a player like him on the pitch was not noticeable. It didn’t make Pumas play much better. Perhaps we are expecting more from Dani Alves than he can give today. Because of his age and his adaptation to Mexican football,” he told UOL Stephany Fuentes, reporter for Imagen TV, a group that publishes the newspaper “Excelsior”.

Daniel Alves, player for Pumas, Mexico Image: Publicity/Pumas

Dani’s choice for Pumas was based on keeping in shape at least until the Qatar World Cup in November. Although the 39-year-old is a right-back for the Brazilian national team, Dani Alves has played in midfield during his time in Mexico. A similarity with what happened in São Paulo.

Dani is the first defensive midfielder for Pumas, teaming up with fellow Brazilian Higor Meritão, 11 years younger. Alves is responsible for leaving the ball, sometimes positioning himself between the defenders to make this move, something he feels comfortable with.

Before the game against San Luis, Dani had an 80.8% pass accuracy, six shots on goal, a 66.7% percentage of accurate crosses and 56.3% of offensive duels won, according to the Wyscout platform. He’s been showing some technical quality shots. A sheet in midfield there, a pass with good vision of the game there.

For the player, the role asked of him in the national team is not that different from that of a midfielder. Tite likes to put him as a builder side, without opening up so much at the ends — where is Raphinha, for example. In practice, Dani gets closer to the defensive midfielders and the central lane of the field when Brazil has possession of the ball.

On the other hand, being the first midfielder changes the way of scoring. He doesn’t need to accompany the opposing wings, but he has to fill the entrance of the area when the team is attacked – San Luis explored that well yesterday. Pumas’ defensive system, as a whole, has problems. In the last two games, six goals were conceded.

Against América, Dani was even moved to the right wing during the second half, but did not change the game. Alberto Bernard, columnist for the newspaper “Record”, criticized coach Andrés Linini: “It is clear that he did not find the formula to exploit the Brazilian player”.

Dani is not replaced

Dani was a starter in the Mexicano’s four matches that he played for Pumas and in none he was substituted. Dani’s constant presence on the field has generated strangeness in the local press, especially considering his age and the fact that he did not participate in the pre-season with the team.

“If he sees the player tired, why doesn’t he take it off? That’s the question. Linini has a good team, good players and doesn’t make the team play well. Dani cannot be the name that plays the full 90 minutes today” , evaluates Stephany.

In yesterday’s defeat, San Luis managed to turn around by putting speed and pressure on Pumas. Argentine coach Andrés Lillini’s changes involved the midfield sector, but Dani was not involved in them. The only forced change was the departure of Argentine Eduardo Salvio, scorer of two goals for Pumas, due to injury.

“If you have to take out Garcia or Dani Alves, you take out Dani Alves. My position is not the most comfortable. I’m here to analyze what I’m reading about the game. San Luis’ dynamics are much superior. In the first half, Garcia was the most dynamic [do Pumas]”, said Paco Gabriel de Anda, commentator for Mexican ESPN in the broadcast, adding another item to the defense for Dani Alves’ departure from the game:

“Even more playing in contention, when the rival doesn’t let you breathe. One thing was in the first half, when I had the ball under control.”

Daniel Alves during Pumas training Image: Publicity/Pumas

Dani Alves received his first yellow card in Mexican football yesterday. The goal hasn’t come out yet. The positive point is that he has sought to exercise leadership in the group. Even after his debut, the Brazilian player spoke of “making everyone understand how to compete”.

The coaching staff of the Brazilian team has already scheduled an on-site visit to see how Daniel Alves is doing. On Sunday (21), assistant César Sampaio and physiologist Guilherme Passos will be in the game between Pumas and Santos Laguna. On Wednesday (24), they will see Pumas vs Tigres. Who knows the victory will come. The next call will be on September 9.