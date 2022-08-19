Did you know that it is possible to spread purchases up to 24 x through Nubank? See how!

As many know, a large part of the population has difficulties when it comes to getting a job. In this way, it is common for a large portion of the population to choose to make purchases of great value through installment modalities.

As a result, banks are increasingly facilitating the number of times to make payments. An example is Nubank, which can offer the option of splitting up to 24 times.

Nubank

Nowadays, one of the best known fintechs in Brazil is Nubank. It is already considered one of the largest digital banks in Latin America with more than 50 million customers worldwide.

One of its biggest differentials is its recurrent innovations in the technological environment. Thus, the bank is always one of the first to bring news to its customer.

In Brazil, its headquarters are in São Paulo and it already offers an immense variety of services to its customers. Among them is the credit card nicknamed purple, the Account, loans, investments, virtual account for companies, insurance and several others.

It is worth mentioning that it is one of the population’s favorites, since it does not require many requirements to open an account. For this reason, even people with low cut-off points get one of the company’s cards.

The bank and the installments

As previously mentioned, due to several issues, Brazilians end up preferring purchases in installments. It is worth remembering that in Brazil, the products are relatively expensive, especially in the field of technology.

Thinking about this situation, now Nubank has launched a new payment method, NuPay. This novelty consists of a new service for using credit or debit cards for online purchases.

Through this new extension, customers will be able to make purchases using the fintech application itself.

The big advantage is the options offered in the form of payment. Customers will be able to do it for transactions in cash, in debit or even in 24 installments without any interest rate.

One more point is that this option ends up being safer for customers because using this option it is not necessary to share your bank details with the store where you are making the purchase.

In addition, there is no chance of falling for scams since the available stores are installed within Nubank’s own platform, so it is expected that there will be some kind of process for choosing the approved companies.

