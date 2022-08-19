Director Defends Daenerys’ Tragic Ending in Game of Thrones

the final episode of game of Thrones aired over 3 years ago in 2019, and to this day it remains one of the most criticized series endings. And with its spin-off series ‘A Casa do Dragão’ arriving next Sunday, August 21, the sickening finale returns to the hottest social media topics.

Meet the Hulk’s Mighty New Opponent

However, not everyone in the production of the series feels the same way as the fans, and this is the case of director Miguel Sapochnik.

Image: British Cinematographer

Director defends controversial Game of Thrones ending

Responsible for directing the fifth and penultimate episode of the 8th season of Game of Thrones, ‘The Bells’ marks the unexpected turning point in the series with the change of the character of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Killing thousands in King’s Landing even after the surrender of the people, the scene is said to be the madness of Clarke’s character, being one of the most criticized on social networks.

Speaking to the New York Times, however, director Miguel Sapochnik defends Daenerys’ personality change in the episode. According to him, after watching the complete series again, you can see the change in the character from the beginning. Check out the speech below.

Image: Digital Spy

“I stopped and rewatched the series from start to finish, and you can see right at the beginning the preparation for Dany’s move. So that was not surprising.”

On American aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the episode only has a 49% critical approval rating.

Emilia Clarke says she understands fans’ frustration

Unlike Sapochnik, Emilia Clarke, however, defends fans’ frustration and claims to understand them in conversation with the podcast. Happy Sad Confused. According to her, however, the change of page was essential to do justice to the character she spent a decade playing. Check out the speech below.

One Punch-Man: Season 3 – announcement, premiere date and more!

Image: LoveCinema

“I totally understand why people are angry. I really understand. However, with me being the actress, you can’t do the character justice that you’ve shed your blood, sweat and tears for a decade without staying on the same page. So I’m not going to be there like, ‘Okay, I do the scene, whatever. I am very frustrated.’ You have to turn the page.

Clarke was the main character of Game of Thrones during its 8 seasons, having started the series at the age of 25 and ended at 33. Currently, the actress is involved with Secret Invasion, a series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that premieres next year.

About Game of Thrones

Based on the book of the same name by George RR Martin, Game of Thrones is written by DB Weiss and David Benioff. The series’ eight seasons are available for viewing on HBO Max.