Director shows how Black Manta dialogue is recorded

James Wan showed that there is a very curious process to create the voice of Black Manta in the Aquaman franchise. The actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II makes his recordings aided by a… plastic trash can.

“Dialogue recording for Aquaman 2, replaying our old trick to achieve the voice of Black Manta, alongside the super talented Yahya!”

declared.

In an interview published a few months ago, Abdul-Mateen II explained how he tried to explore the villain’s personality in a deeper way.

‎”In the next Aquaman movie, I really tried to put more personality into the character, so that the audience has the opportunity to meet him in more private moments. I wanted to see him handle certain things, including leading something higher.”‎”

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had its release delayed from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

The director says that the postponement happened mainly so that he would have more time to work on post-production on the feature.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.