Doctor Strange’s Future at Marvel Could Be Tragic

For those not so into the Marvel universe in the comics, Doctor Strange has been a dead man since last September when he was released. The Death of Doctor Strange.

After his death, his super-powerful wife, Clea, took up her mantle as Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme and made it her ultimate goal to bring her husband back to the world of the living.

As we well know (and if you don’t know, check the details HERE), Doctor Strange has a deal of sorts with Death and has returned to the comics as Harvestman, as revealed in the latest issue of “Strange”.

The character’s future from this point on is still a big mystery, of course, but new previews of the art for upcoming issues of the magazine, released by the artists themselves, can give us a sense of what’s to come. And unfortunately, it seems like a lot of pain and suffering is coming.

Artist Lee Garbet has released part of the cover of issue 9 of the magazine, which is due for release in December, and shows Clea apparently unconscious in someone’s arms (who appears to be Doctor Strange), indicating that in the previous issue, the Sorcerer Supreme may enter a deadly battle.

To reinforce the imminent danger, the Brazilian artist, Marcelo Ferreira, who is responsible for the art of the entire series, posted some images with Clea, apparently, very sad and another with her surprised and with the caption “oh-oh – Poor Clea…”.

Obviously we still don’t know what the future holds, but it’s quite possible that the Doctor Strange fandom should start preparing for some tragedies, or at least some sad moments.

