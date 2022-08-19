Don’t go to the Cup? Daniel Alves and Rodrygo are left out of the album

Credit: Reproduction

Officially released this Friday (19), the 2022 World Cup album hits newsstands and should become a fever across Brazil. The illustrated book has been a tradition for a long time in the country and in years of World Cup it usually increases – and a lot – the sales of newsstand merchants.

The world cup will be played in December, but the ‘stickers’ always start to be sold months in advance, even before the summons. This means that those who are on the album pages are not always the same ones who are actually summoned. Some more recent cases are Adriano “Imperador” and Ronaldinho Gaúcho in the 2010 World Cup, Robinho in the 2014 and Daniel Alves and Giuliano in 2018.

In this edition, Panini chose 18 names to represent Brazil in the book. The side Daniel Alves and the striker Rodrygo were left out of the list of the publisher. Check out the ‘summons’:

goalkeepers: Alisson and Ederson Sides: Danilo and Alex Sandro

Defenders: Militao, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva

midfielders: Fred, Paquetá, Fabinho, Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho

attackers: Vinicius Jr., Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Neymar and Raphinha

Coach Tite announced that the squad will only be announced on November 7, just 13 days before the Cup opens. The opening will be between Qatar, the hosts, and Ecuador, on the 20th of November.

The album will have 670 stickers, 50 special and 80 rare. The package containing five ‘stickers’ will cost R$4, the regular book R$12 and the hardcover R$45.