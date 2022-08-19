Drought reveals WWII German ships at the bottom of the Danube River in Serbia; watch VIDEO | World

Europe’s worst drought in years has pushed the Danube River to one of its lowest levels in nearly a century, exposing the hulls of dozens of German warships sunk during World War II near the Serbian port city of Prahovo.
The ships were part of the Black Sea fleet of Nazi troops in 1944 and sank when retreating from an attack by Soviet forces.
This year’s intense drought has exposed more than 20 hulls on a stretch of the Danube near Prahovo in eastern Serbia, many of which still contain tons of ammunition and explosives and pose a danger to maritime transport.
“The small German fleet has left behind a major ecological disaster that threatens us,” said Velimir Trajilovic, 74, a retiree from Prahovo who has written a book about German ships.
Scattered across the riverbed, some of the ships still have turrets, bridges, broken masts and twisted hulls, while others are mostly submerged under sandbars.
In March, the Serbian government proposed rescuing the ships and removing ammunition and explosives. The cost of the operation was estimated at 29 million euros (approximately R$ 150 million).
See below for more images of the ships:
Wreckage of WWII German ships appears with the drought of the Danube River in Serbia — Photo: REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic
Serbian fisherman shows one of the wreckage of a WWII German ship in the Danube (Photo: REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic)
