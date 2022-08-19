Echoes star Ali Stroker age, Instagram, roles and more: all about actress Claudia

Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker is set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming limited series, echoes. In the title, she will play Claudia, a character who may know a thing or two about the sudden disappearance of Leni, Gina’s (Michelle Monaghan) twin sister.

Curious to learn more about Ali’s new project? Then check out the official synopsis of the original series (via Netflix Media Center) below:

Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since childhood, Leni and Gina have secretly switched lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. .

Aside from the show’s history, you’ll probably also want to know more about Ali Stroker, especially since she might be a familiar face you’ve probably seen before. If so, read on to learn all about Ali’s age, Instagram, and more.

Ali Stroker’s Age

Ali Stroker was born on June 16, 1987, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, turning 35 today and a Gemini.

Ali StrokerInstagram

Ali’s Instagram page @alistroker proves she is a jack of all trades and a master at everything!

Her account is full of inspiring photos, such as the time she visited Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey. There, she met and chatted with some of her fans. (See the awesome post here.) Prior to that, Ali also posted some pictures of her reading her new children’s book, Ali and the sea stars, for a group of children at a local library. (How lovely!)

I would be on our side not to tell you that Ali is also a talented singer who absolutely crushes any and all Evil music smoothly. Oh, and did we mention that she is an extremely skilled actress, hence her Tony Award? She is definitely a force to be reckoned with!

If you’re as impressed with Ali as we are, be sure to follow her on Instagram (and your twitter) to see more content.

Ali Stroker roles

According to IMDbo Ali’s first acting credit was on the FOX television series, Happiness. There, she played the role of Betty Pillsbury, a character who is talented in singing and acting, but her skills are overshadowed by her cold personality.

Shortly after this role, Ali went on to star in the following notable TV shows and movies:

Pretending (2014) as Wendy

Daily Miracles (2015) as Jeanie

ten days in the valley (2017) as Tamara

lethal weapon (2018) as Nina

drunken history (2018) as Judy Heumann

Instinct (2018) as Ella

Charmed (2019) as Emily

BoJack Horseman (2020) as Angela

the bold type (2020) as Olivia

christmas forever (2020) as Izzi Simmons

Blue blood (2021) as Detective Allison Mulaney

ozark (2022) as Charles-Ann

Only murders in the building (2022) as Paulette

Believe us when we say, Ali Stroker is an actress who will take over the world! Be sure to see her as Claudia in echoesstreamed on Friday, August 19, only on Netflix.