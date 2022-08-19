Editora Tinta-da-China Brasil returns to the book market

After a hiatus of about two years, the publishing house Tinta-da-China Brasil is once again launching and reprinting books, now under the administration of Associação Quatro Cinco Um, a non-profit organization dedicated to the dissemination of books, the Portuguese language, and scientific thought in the country.

Independent publisher created in Portugal in 2005, in 2012 Tinta-da-China gained a Brazilian sister, based in Rio de Janeiro. Ten years and almost fifty titles later, the Brazilian publisher was donated by its founder, Bárbara Bulhosa, to Associação Quatro Cinco Um. The publishing house joins the other projects carried out by the institution: the publishing festival A Feira do Livro, which had its first edition in June, at Pacaembu, in São Paulo, and the book review magazine Quatro Cinco Um, published since 2017. .

In addition to bringing to Brazil the best of the Portuguese Tinta-da-China catalogue, the Brazilian house will also create and launch new books by authors of all origins, maintaining the editorial and graphic standard that placed the Bulhosa publisher among the most important in Portugal.

The romantic comedy “Fazendo meu filme”, based on the bestseller by Paula Pimenta and starring Bela Fernandes, has just won its teaser trailer. The film tells the story of Fani, a teenager who loves her friends, studies to pass her school exams, lives in love and is crazy about cinema. During the school year, her mother (Samara Felippo) insists that she participate in a selection to do an exchange abroad. And when Fani passes first, she has to deal with her feelings and inner conflicts as she finds herself in love with someone unexpected. Link: https://bit.ly/3dL1vBX

With a screenplay by Pedro Antônio, Paula Pimenta and Bruna Horta, “Fazendo Meu Filme” is directed by Pedro Antônio (“220 Volts”, “Tô Ryca” 1 and 2, and “Os Salafrários”). With production and artistic supervision by Rodrigo Montenegro and Mara Lobão, produced by Gabriel Gurman, Ricardo Costianovsky and Tomás Darcyl and with executive production by Deborah Nikaido and Vanessa Jardim, the film is a production of Panorâmica, in co-production with Galeria Distribuidora and Grupo telefilms.

With new work released in the last month – an EP with six tracks – the band Homem de Pedra continues to be productive. The group released this Friday, August 19, the clip of the work song entitled “Simplesmente Ser”. The work was recorded in Brasília, directed by Wesley Zaremaré and motion by Ivan Pereira. “We were extremely satisfied with the final result and the expectation is huge to show the world this work”, explains musician André Homem de Pedra, via consultancy. Link: https://youtu.be/4GPGP12T4Xk

Homem de Pedra appeared in 1999 with the idea of ​​adding mixes and other influences to Reggae – the band’s main musical reference. With the natural growth came recognition and today the group is one of the great musical icons of Brasília, hometown of composer André Homem de Pedra.

The second edition of the Literary Reflex Award is open until October 10th. The award is an independent initiative of young writers from the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, with the aim of promoting national literature and other arts. Authors, publishers, publishing professionals, influencers and journalists can apply. To read the edict and check out the award rules, just access the Literary Reflex Award Instagram (@premioreflexoliterario).

Grupo Editorial Alta Books has scheduled the launch of a new label for November, Alta Geek. It will be the first initiative of the house in HQ. According to the PublishNews portal, the idea is to bring to the Brazilian market unpublished material from big names known worldwide in comics, in addition to betting on new talents that are emerging.

The label will diversify releases into genres such as action, horror, western, science fiction, fantasy and crime. Among the acquisitions already made for the catalog are iconic authors for comic book fans, such as Garth Ennis. [foto]Brian Azzarello and Jack Kirby.

Grupo Editorial Alta Books has been in the market for more than 20 years, with more than 3,000 published titles and releases by 600 national authors in various areas. He currently distributes his books on six labels: Alta Books, Alta Novel, Alta Cult, Alta Life, Alaúde and Tordesilhas, the latter two attached to the group earlier this year.