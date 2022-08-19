Ellen Pompeo Is In Eight Episodes Of The New Year’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

posted on 08/19/2022 17:10



(credit: reproduction)

grey’s anatomy ended season 18 leaving the fates of several characters open, making the return of some actors seemingly uncertain. According to the portal Deadline, Ellen Pompeo, interpreter of the protagonist Meredith, will have less screen time and will appear in only eight episodes, despite remaining in the work as an executive producer. Scott Speedman, who was in the regular cast, will be in the 19th year only as a cameo, indicating that the love affair of Nick and Meredith should receive an outcome.

With the exception of Speedman and Pompeo, the entire main cast, including Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, and Anthony Hill, are expected to return.

However, sources in the publication indicate that the contracts for part of the acting team expire in May 2023, making the second half of the season uncertain. Executives of the North American channel ABC, which produces and broadcasts Grey’shave not yet confirmed whether the 19th season will be the last, a great possibility since the title character will be present in only eight episodes.

Ellen Pompeo herself said in an interview with Insider that she was already prepared to say goodbye to the series. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that this (the series) must end,” she said, adding that she encountered some resistance. “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story, what story are we going to tell?’ and everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? That makes a zillion dollars,’” the actress said.

the new season of grey’s anatomy premieres on October 6 in the United States. In Brazil, episodes are available on Star+, Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video platforms.



