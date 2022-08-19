Emma Watson, actress of Harry Potter, makes radical change in the look

Emma Watson became a Prada Beauty ambassador and won the title of muse of the new eau de parfum from the Italian brand, Paradoxe. The 32-year-old actress, who consolidated her career by playing Hermione from “Harry Potter” in theaters, is at the forefront of the campaign and has undergone a major transformation in her look!

In an essay made by the photographer Harley Weir to announce the partnership, Emma Watson came up with a cut pixie, leaving the hair very short. The model, for those who don’t remember, was already adopted by the actress in 2011, shortly after the end of the recordings of the last film of the fantasy saga created by J.K. Rowling.

The action between her and Prada is part of the brand’s new division in the area of ​​beauty and is directed by the artist herself! “Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She is the epitome of feminine modernity, a celebration of feminine multidimensionality around the world.” declared the brand on Instagram.

Emma Watsonin turn, talked about the experience of becoming a muse and the possibility of directing her first beauty campaign in a post.

“When Prada asked me to star in their new perfume campaign, I asked to direct the ad. Months later, I can share with you the result of their faith in me. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.“.

On the 22nd of August, Prada Paradoxe will start to be sold online for some countries. Then, on the 26th, a store dedicated to the launch will open in New York. It’s in Brazil? The perfume hits national shelves only next yearwith no confirmed date so far.

See more photos from Emma Watson x Prada Beauty shoot:

