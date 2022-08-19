Emma Watson is the face of Prada’s new perfume – Marketeer

Actress Emma Watson, protagonist of the “Harry Potter” film franchise, will be the face of Prada’s new women’s fragrance. The global launch takes place on 22 August, marking the first collaboration of the also activist and UN Goodwill Ambassador with the luxury brand.
In addition to lending her image to the new product, Emma Watson is also responsible for directing the short film of the fragrance, whose images will be captured by photographer Harley Weir for the print campaign.
The brand explains that Emma Watson’s choice was based on the fact that she is “deeply connected with an involved generation” and for being “vocal in terms of change and empowerment”, thus embodying the “disruptive and comprehensive spirit of the new women’s fragrance by Prada”.
“Prada has always gone beyond traditional beauty models and archetypes, being recognized for a femininity that defies convention. It is a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives that we feel are truly genuine and relevant.