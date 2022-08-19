Emma Watson is the face of Prada’s new perfume – Marketeer

In addition to lending her image to the new product, Emma Watson is also responsible for directing the short film of the fragrance, whose images will be captured by photographer Harley Weir for the print campaign.

The brand explains that Emma Watson’s choice was based on the fact that she is “deeply connected with an involved generation” and for being “vocal in terms of change and empowerment”, thus embodying the “disruptive and comprehensive spirit of the new women’s fragrance by Prada”.