Employee apologizes for taking photo of Kobe Bryant’s body

With the trial of emergency responders who photographed the bodies of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna drawing to a close, Valdez, one of the first responders, apologized for not notifying the widow. that they had taken inappropriate pictures of the scene.

However, even with the apology, defense lawyers questioned the employee’s true intentions as during the process a show of regret had not yet occurred. “You’re apologizing days before this jury decides the case,” Jerry Jackson said.

It is worth remembering that the complaint was filed in September 2020, by widow Vanessa Bryant, for negligence and invasion of privacy, after rescuers took photos of the bodies of the victims of the accident.

The lawyer for Vanessa Bryant, the star’s widow, spoke in court about the “culture of insensitivity”. Luir Li says his client alleges that the officers did not take photos of the scene for investigative purposes and shared them with the firefighters who worked on the accident.

“The images were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive the photographs. They took the pictures as if they were souvenirs,” said the lawyer.