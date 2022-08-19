EU divided over banning Russian tourists

Ukraine is pushing the European Union to ban Russian tourists from entering the bloc, but the response has not been unanimous, with some members accepting and others resisting.

Some nations bordering Russia already restrict visa applications or limit the number of visas issued, but there is no unanimous decision or position at the community level.

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague on 31 August.

– “May they enjoy Russia” –

“The Russians overwhelmingly support the war, celebrate the missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and the murder of Ukrainians. Let Russian tourists enjoy Russia then,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Its president Volodymyr Zelensky also called on Western countries to close their borders to Russians, assuring the Washington Post that they should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy”.

Outraged, the Kremlin called the request “irrational” and threatened reprisals.

– Support from Finland and the Baltic States –

Eastern European countries such as Latvia, Lithuania and Poland stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians shortly after the invasion began in late February.

Estonia has gone a step further and bans entry even to Russians who already have visas issued by its services and is trying to do the same for those who have obtained these permits from other EU states.

Finland, the European country with the longest border with Russia, will reduce the number of Russian tourist visas it administers from September 1 to 10% of the 1,000 it receives daily. A complete veto by nationality is impossible under Finnish law.

The measure will have an impact: given the closure of EU airspace to flights from Russia, citizens of this country used the land connection with Finland to travel to other European countries.

– Visa for the Schengen area –

Russian travelers often use visas for the Schengen area, which are generally valid in 26 EU countries and neighboring nations such as Switzerland and Norway. They usually allow stays of up to 90 days in a period of 180 days.

The 26 countries received nearly 3 million Schengen visa applications last year. Russians represented the largest group, with 536,000, of which only 3% were rejected.

Estonia wants to change EU regulations to be able to reject Russians with Schengen visas, regardless of the country where they were issued. But Cyrille Bret of the Jacques Delors Institute predicts “little chance that” a ban will be adopted at the community level, even if public opinion in countries is favorable.

EU sanctions require unanimity from all 27 member states and the latest packages of measures have been difficult to pass, especially over objections from Hungary, which maintains ties with Moscow.

The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s temporary presidency, does not support the outright veto, although it put the issue on the agenda of the August 31 meeting and acknowledged that acting normally with Russian tourists “in times of aggression is inappropriate”.

Prague says it wants to continue allowing Russian journalists and other civilians who fear persecution into their country to enter. This clause is accepted by the rest of the veto countries, including Ukraine.

– Humanitarian access –

Germany and Portugal consider the ban harmful to Russians critical of the Kremlin, who opt for these visas to flee the country.

Bret points out that “the measure would go against freedom of movement and the sanctions policy followed so far”.

In February, the EU restricted some types of visas for Russians with ties to the Kremlin, including senior officials, people with diplomatic passports and business people. But tourist visas were still standing.

Greece and Sweden did not take a position on the matter and Denmark indicated that it wants to see the European consensus before deciding.

The European Commission admitted on Thursday that discussions are under way to see if “a coordinated approach” can be achieved. It also highlighted the need for humanitarian access for Russian dissidents and for each request to be reviewed individually.

Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson will visit Finland and Latvia in early September to discuss the matter with local authorities.