Europeans say yes to offer of up to R$137 million for Abel’s darling and Leila takes a surprising position behind the scenes

Palmeirense president is the one who has the final word on departures or arrivals of players

Palmeiras has a cast that is way above average. In this transfer window, it has brought in players with potential for the present and future. Abel Ferreira participates directly in the planning with autonomy to make any type of decision. He has a good relationship with the executive director from Palmeiras, Anderson Barros.

Playing in Verdão makes the player even more valued, especially when he is going through a good phase. It’s the steering wheel Danilo, creates the Football Academy, which has had lovely moments this season. He still hasn’t returned to the big stage since he returned from the Brazilian National Team, but he is still a very important athlete for the team.

Danilo is highly sought after by European clubs. In recent weeks, there have been new attempts by the gringos to convince the management of Alviverde to sell it, but without success. As the portal “Esporte IG” reported, the leaders of a giant on the Old Continent understand that values ​​between BRL 110 to 137 million are “ok” values ​​to buy the palmeirense jewel, but Verdão refused to release it this semester.

Leila Pereira know that the midfielder is very Dear by Abel, even more so because he is a versatile athlete, adapts to any style of play and can play in some positions in the sector. The club’s football department believes the youngster can earn even more money in the near future.

The “IG” portal reminds you that Monaco, Milan, Olympique de Marseille were some of the European teams that would like to have the player. Danilo only focuses on the field and leaves his future in the hands of Palmeiras and his manager.