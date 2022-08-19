Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling started playing dolls at home after the actor was cast as Ken – Monet

+



Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling (Photo: reproduction / Instagram; publicity)

Ryan Gosling’s role as Ken in the new Barbie movie has only benefited the actor’s marriage to Eva Mendes.

According to a source in the magazine Us Weekly, the 48-year-old actress was very excited about her husband’s casting as the famous puppet in the feature, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig. So much so that the ‘Hitch Counselor’ star even went on to play a “role play” (or “role-playing”) game with the Canadian star when they are together at home.

“Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan makes. She thinks it’s cute and charming that he’s playing Ken,” the insider said, before pointing out that Ryan’s hair bleaching to get into the role only fueled the “joke” with his wife. “They were having fun playing the part. roles together after he went blonde. They both had a good laugh.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling (Photo: Getty Images)

The contact from the American vehicle also highlighted that after a decade of marriage, the couple continues with “excellent chemistry and affection”.

In June, Eva also told on the program ‘The Talk’ that she loved her partner’s new look. “Well, for starters, that photo [de Ryan Gosling vestido de Ken] awakened the 14 year old in me. I was like, ‘ahhh’. But hey, it’s a fun picture and he’s trying to be funny. So it worked on every level,” she said.

The actress added: “When I saw the picture, which he sent me from work, I asked, ‘Can I please keep these underwear? Please. I never ask for anything.’ Finally, I got my underwear. I’m using it now”.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in The Place Where It All Ends (2012) (Photo: Disclosure)

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together since 2011. They are the parents of two daughters: Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six.

Starring Margot Robbie, the Barbie movie should hit theaters only in 2023, and details about its synopsis have not yet been released.

Ryan Gosling as the character Ken in the Barbie movie (Photo: Disclosure)