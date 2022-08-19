“Even Lucas Pratto suffered…”; Vélez’s situation complicates in Argentina and reaches the ‘ears’ of Flamengo

O Flamengo saw São Paulo advance against América-MG, that is, now it knows its opponent in the next phase of the Copa do Brasil, in the same way that Vélez, from Argentina, will play for Libertadores. The team led by Dorival Júnior wants to follow the good phase and reduce the advantage of Palmeiras for the Brasileirão, being able to dream of three fronts.

If, on the one hand, Rogério Ceni has been able to do a good job for Tricolor in the cups and be regular in the national the opponent of the continental competition is going through a worrying and very troubled moment in Argentina: he is in the “runner-up” of the Championshipthat is, it is in 27th among 28 teams, having a really bad campaign, with only one victory in 14 games.

The situation, which was already alarming, got even worse last Thursday (18): Vélez added their sixth defeat against the modest Aldosiviwhich eight days ago had its cars set on fire by fans angry with the team’s performance. Even Lucas Pratto suffered, as when he entered during the game, he received a red card after a violent entry.

It remains clear that Alexander Medina abandoned the competition, so much so that he continues to use a reserve formation, choosing one or another holder just to start the matches, with some entering in the course of the minutes. After the final whistle, losing 3-2, the Uruguayan coach, who had been in charge of Internacional for a short time, played down the moment:

“We have a much bigger goal. We cannot take the risk of affecting any athlete who is with us. On the contrary. We need to find alternatives in the squad that make us compete better against a strong team like Flamengo“, he pointed out. It is worth remembering that the first game between the teams is scheduled for the 31st, in Argentina.