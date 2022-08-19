everything you need to know before watching [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

House of Dragon, Game of Thrones spin-off, premieres next Sunday, 21, on HBO Max

based on the book Fire & Blood (2018), from George RR Martin, house of dragon premieres August 21 on HBO. Production takes place 200 years before game of Thrones and centers the story on Targaryen House — which commands westeros — and depicts the civil war known as Dance of the Dragons.

THE Rolling Stone Brazil separated the most important points you need to know before watching the new production. Check it out below:

The Game Restarts

house of dragon will tell the story of the reign of Targaryen House centuries before Game of Thrones, then we will see all the conflict that culminated in the desire to Daenerys Targaryen take the Iron Throne.

The battle will be between the half-brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) who question the order of succession to the throne after the death of the father Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Rhaenira is the eldest daughter, while aegon is the son of a second marriage, which ends up generating a growing tension between two clans Targaryen about who has the true right to the throne.

Lots of Fire and Blood

The battle between Rhaenyra and Aegon will be filled with riots, destruction and dragons, including Miguel Sapochnik, who directed iconic episodes of game of Thronessuch as “Battle of the Bastards” will executive produce, showrunner and direct some of the episodes.

Accordingly Sapochniknine dragons will be released in the first season, all with well-established personalities.

Each new dragon has its own personality. That’s what’s happening now in our last part of the animation, we’re applying personal character traits to each of the dragons. One of them has a bad leg. Another is much more like an eagle, because he’s kind of neurotic. And another is like a grumpy granny.

Already George RR Martinauthor of game of Thrones and the showrunner of house of dragon, Ryan J. Condal revealed to Variety that the new series HBO will have a scene as brutal as the Red marriage.

Asked about possible reactions to the initial episode, both highlighted the scene that shows the birth of the prince. Baelon Targaryen and its impact compared to the infamous Red marriage.

+++ READ MORE: George RR Martin wants House of the Dragon to be bigger than The Lord of the Rings: ‘I’m competitive’

This scene is… You don’t want to use the word “nice” for a scene like this, but it’s incredibly powerful. It’s visceral and will rip out your heart and throw it to the ground. It’s a beautifully made scene of something horrible.

Production

So far, there are 10 episodes confirmed for the first season and it will be broadcast every Sunday on TV channels. HBO and HBO 2 and streaming platform HBO Max. According to the variety, each episode cost about $20 million. With this, the season will have a budget of approximately US$ 200 million (more than R$ 960 million at the current price).

+++ READ MORE: House of the Dragon: 1st episode faces problem opposite to Game of Thrones; understand