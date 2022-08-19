Ex-Big Brother is expelled from Insta and Facebook for sexist opinions

Influencer Andrew Tate, a participant in the 2016 Big Brother in the UK, has been officially banned from Instagram and Facebook for his content, considered misogynistic and dangerous.

With more than 4.7 million followers on Instagram, Tate was known for ultra-macho views, such as that women are partially at fault when they are sexually abused.

His posts “radicalized young males into extreme misogyny, racism and homophobia,” he told newsweek o Joe Mulhall, director of research at the British NGO Hope Not Hate, who helped to expose him.

Meta, the company that owns both social networks, considered that Tate violates the company’s policies regarding “dangerous individuals or organizations”.

Expelled from the program, idolized on the networks

A former kickboxing fighter, Tate was kicked out of Big Brother after a video was leaked in which he hit a woman with a belt. At the time, he claimed that the incident, which took place before the show, was consensual.

The fame of the show (and the leaked video) helped to consolidate his influence on social media, where he specialized in tackling controversial topics with often violent or discriminatory opinions.

In 2017, he was kicked off Twitter for posting that women who had been sexually abused should “bear the responsibility” of provoking the crime.

With the ban on Instagram and Facebook, his TikTok account remains, with 38 thousand followers and some videos with more than 5 million views. Hope Not Hate’s Mulhall hopes the platform will also follow in Meta’s footsteps and kick the influencer out.

Still, there are plenty of other “fan profiles” on TikTok that repost their content, like “Tate Teacher” and “Tate Truth Speech.” Together, they have over 400,000 followers.

He compared women to dogs

His leadership as a figure of “hypermasculinity” attracted the attention of far-right influencers and “men’s rights” movements.

One of his most reproduced quotes, recorded on YouTube, is that “if I have responsibility for [uma mulher]so I should also have a degree of authority [sobre ela]. You can’t be responsible for a dog that doesn’t obey you.”

Among other controversial phrases, he has also said that women do not know how to fight and are “incapable of dealing with genuine violence”.

He also openly said that women shouldn’t drive that younger ones are more attractive because “they’ve passed by fewer men”.

About men, he “teaches” that they shouldn’t have feelings or express emotions. He has also said that he “does not believe in depression”.