fans sell out tickets against Cruzeiro and more; the day of the immortal

Credit: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

About to face Cruzeiro in a game valid for round 25 of the Brasileirão Série B, Grêmio had another day full of information. The themes are varied.

See today’s summary (August 18) of Grêmio

Grêmio fans sell out tickets for the game against Cruzeiro

According to official information, more than 50,000 tickets have already been sold. The box offices are closed. Only the cabins remain.

Grêmio and Cruzeiro will face each other this Sunday (August 21), starting at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre.

The game is valid for the 25th round of the Brasileirão Série B and brings together two clubs that are currently members of the G4.

contract renewals

According to information from the news portal Zero Hora, the Grêmio squad has three players with the right to automatically renew their contract for the 2023 season.

They are: defender Pedro Geromel, striker Janderson and right-back Rodrigo Ferreira.

Geromel will remain because he has reached a minimum quota for participation in the season. Janderson, in turn, will have the right to automatically renew if the Immortal gains access to the First Division.

Today, the team led by Roger Machado is in third place and has 43 points. The side Rodrigo Ferreira can be bought from Mirassol if he plays for at least 45 minutes of ten matches in the national competition.

Duo is called up to the Brazilian national team

Midfielder Ronald and striker Nathan Ribeiro were summoned by the coach of the Brazilian under-20 team, Ramon Menezes, for the dispute of a quadrangular that will take place in Punta del Leste, Uruguay, between the 4th and 11th of September.

Gremio players celebrate their call-up

In an interview with Globo Esporte, the young Ronald admitted that he did not know how to react. “It is always very gratifying and pleasant to receive such news. I am very happy to defend my country,” he declared.

Nathan, in turn, said that representing Brazil is a “unique experience”.

“In my club, I was always working in categories above and thank God this is a responsibility that I am able to handle”, he began.

“This is very important for my development and knowing that I will wear hopscotch is important for my career”, he added.