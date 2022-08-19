Fausto Vera says that nothing compares to Corinthians fans: “A madness” | Corinthians

Fausto Vera has lived intense days in this first month at Corinthians. Since joining the club, he has dealt with elimination in Libertadores, defeat in Derby and, most recently, last Wednesday, the heroic qualification for the semi-final of the Copa do Brasil.

Nothing, however, impressed the Argentine player more than the loyal fans.

– The stadium is crazy, you can only explain who is inside – said Fausto Vera, after the 4-1 rout over Atlético-GO.

– When we went to Maracanã, I told my family that nothing compares to Corinthians fans. It’s crazy, every time I enter the field it’s an extra motivation – commented the Argentine, closely followed by his mother and girlfriend, proud.

1 of 2 Fausto Vera in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians Fausto Vera in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians

Fausto Vera debuted for Corinthians the day after his first training session with the group. Since then, he has been present in all seven games played.

– I arrived at a key moment and I felt prepared for the challenge. I always have to thank my teammates, the coach and the people at the club who welcomed me very well, as if I were at home. This is a very important victory for us to get up and keep working and thinking about big things – said the 22-year-old player, signed from Argentino Juniors.

– I felt a lot of confidence from the coach and from players like Cássio, Renato and that support helped me on the field – he added.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Asked about his first impressions of the new country, Fausto Vera analyzed:

– Brazilian football is very competitive, it is good to see. I am working with great humility to grow to always give my best, as it was today (Wednesday) achieving an important result.

Corinthians returns to the field on Sunday, against Fortaleza, at Castelão, for the Brazilian Championship, at 6 pm.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!