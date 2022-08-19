Fernandinho is ‘sincere’ when talking about Flamengo after elimination of Athletico-PR in the Copa do Brasil

In his official profile on Twitter, the midfielder acknowledged that Flamengo was superior in both games, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

This past Wednesday (17), Athletico-PR was defeated 1-0 by Flamengo, at Arena da Baixadaand was eliminated in the quarterfinals of Brazil’s Cup. After departure, the steering wheel Fernandinhoone of the leaders of the current cast of Drillingspoke on social media.

In the view of the experienced 37-year-old player, who recently returned to Brazilian football after a long stint in Europe, Athletico did everything to seek qualification, however, he ran into the Flamengowho was better in both games, both in Rio de Janeiro and in Curitiba.

“We did our best in both matches, but Flamengo was better in both and deserved to win. Now it’s time to work and improve for the future. Life goes on,” she wrote on her official Twitter account.

Fernandinho also thanked the fans of the Paraná club for their support at Arena da Baixada. “And thanks for supporting the team, it was nice to see!”

Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, Athletico is still alive in CONMEBOL Libertadoreswhere faces the palm trees in the semifinals, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+and not Brazilian. At the moment, the Drilling and the 5th placed, with 37 points, just one Fluminensewhich opens the G-4.