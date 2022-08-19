Film Schedule from August 20th to 26th

from the 20th to the 26th of August.
Saturday, 08/20/2022
owl II
Marks of the Past
Original Title: Aloft
Country of Origin: Spanish
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Claudia Llosa
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Jennifer Connelly, Melanie Laurent, William Shimel
Class: Drama
Years after abandoning her son and going through difficulties, Nana establishes herself as an artist and curator. But a journalist wants to investigate her son’s fate.
Saturday Session
The day after tomorrow
Original Title: The Day after Tomorrow
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Roland Emmerich
Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum
Class: Science Fiction
The Earth undergoes climatic changes that drastically change the life of humanity, with the north cooling off and going through a new ice age.
supercine
sexy by accident
Original Title: I Feel Pretty
Country of Origin: Chinese
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Abby Kohn
Cast: Michelle Williams, Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Hopper
Class: Comedy
Renee doesn’t know how to deal with beauty standards. After having an accident, she wakes up feeling more confident and beautiful, which influences everything around her.
owl I
thieves
Original Title: Takers
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: John Luessenhop
Cast: Chris Brown, Hayden Christensen, Matt Dillon, Michael Ealy, Idris Elba,
Steve Harris, Paul Walker
Class: Action
A group of bank robbers decides to carry out one last and audacious heist. However, to make $20 million, they will face a determined detective.
Sunday, 08/21/2022
owl II
ice castles
Original Title: Ice Castles
Country of Origin: Canadian/American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Donald Wrye
Cast: Taylor Firth, Morgan Kelly, Eve Crawford, Rob Mayes, Tattiawna Jones,
Henry Czerny
Class: Drama, Romance
When a tragic fall leaves a young figure skater blind, she needs the strength to skate and to dream again.
Maximum temperature
Beauty and the Beast
Original Title: Beauty And The Beast
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Bill Condon
Cast: Luke Evans; Kevin Kline; Dan Stevens; Emma Watson.
Class: Fantasy
Belle’s father is captured by the Beast and she decides to trade places with him. At the castle, she meets magical objects and discovers that the Beast is a prince.
Major Sunday
Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection
Original Title: Mechanic: Resurrection
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Dennis Gansel
Cast: Jessica Alba; John Cenatiempo; Sam Hazeldine; Tommy Lee Jones; Jason Statham; Michelle Yeoh
Class: Action
Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) is forced to reactivate his criminal side when the love of his life is kidnapped.
movie theater
The last of the Mohicans
Original Title: The Last Of The Mohicans
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1992
Director: Michael Mann
Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe, Russell Means, Steven Waddington, Jodhi May, Eric Schweig
Class: Drama
Colonial USA: French and British battle for American lands. Hawkeye, a white man raised by the Indians, falls in love with the daughter of a British officer.
owl I
You only live once
Original Title: Solo Se Vive Una Vez
Country of Origin: Argentina
Year of Production: 2017
Director:
Cast: Arancha Martí;Dario Lopilato;Hugo Silva;Pablo Rago;Peter
Lanzani;Santiago Segura
Monday, 08/22/2022
Afternoon session
Malasartes and the Duel with Death
Original Title: Malasartes and the Duel with Death
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Paulo Morelli
Cast: Júlio Andrade; Jesuit Barbosa; Leandro Hassum; Isis Valverde
Class: Comedy
Pedro Malasartes owes Prospero a lot of money. To escape him, he plays pranks using his intelligence to get some change.
Hot screen
Skyscraper: Unlimited Courage
Original Title: Skyscraper
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber
Cast: Neve Campbell, Byron Mann, Chin Han, Dwayne Johnson, Pablo Schreiber, Noah Taylor, Kevin Rankin, Adrian Holmes
Class: Action
Will works assessing the safety of skyscrapers. He is accused of setting the tallest building in Hong Kong on fire and must find the culprits.
Tuesday, 08/23/2022
Afternoon session
My Girl Forever
Original Title: Forever My Girl
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Bethany Ashton Wolf
Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson; Alex Roe; Jessica Rothe; John Benjamin
Hickey;Peter Cambor;Tyler Riggs
Class: Romance
Liam is an American football player who leaves his fiancee at the altar to pursue a career in music. Years later, he comes back and has to deal with his decisions.
Wednesday, 08/24/2022
Afternoon session
Irreplaceable
Original Title: Irreplaceable
Country of Origin: French
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Thomas Lilti
Cast: Francois Cluzet; Marianne Denicourt; Felix Moati; Isabelle Sadoyan
Class: Comedy
When a rural doctor gets sick and a recent college graduate arrives from town to try to help him, she has to adapt and gain the people’s trust.
Thursday, 08/25/2022
Afternoon session
The Incredibles
Original Title: The Incredibles
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Brad Bird
Cast: Holly Hunter; Samuel L. Jackson
Class: Animation
Mr. and Mrs. Amazing are retired superheroes. The emergence of a powerful villain brings them back into action, this time with the help of their children.
Friday, 08/26/2022
Afternoon session
Seriously, Mom!
Original Title: Seriously, Mom!
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Pedro Vasconcelos
Cast: Ingrid Guimaraes; Marcelo Laham; Larissa Manoela; Cristina Pereira
Class: Comedy
Ângela, mother of Maria de Lourdes, is having the experience of guiding her daughter during her adolescence. The daughter suffers from her mother’s excessive care.
owl I
the green beetle
Original Title: The Green Hornet
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Michel Gondry
Cast: Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz, Tom Wilkinson, Christoph Waltz,
Edward James Olmos
Class: Comedy
Millionaire and bored, Britt decides to create a character together with his faithful employee, martial arts beast. Then appears the hero Green Beetle.