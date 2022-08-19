Film Schedule from August 20th to 26th

from the 20th to the 26th of August.

Saturday, 08/20/2022

owl II

Marks of the Past

Original Title: Aloft

Country of Origin: Spanish

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Claudia Llosa

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Jennifer Connelly, Melanie Laurent, William Shimel

Class: Drama

Years after abandoning her son and going through difficulties, Nana establishes herself as an artist and curator. But a journalist wants to investigate her son’s fate.

Saturday Session

The day after tomorrow

Original Title: The Day after Tomorrow

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum

Class: Science Fiction

The Earth undergoes climatic changes that drastically change the life of humanity, with the north cooling off and going through a new ice age.

supercine

sexy by accident

Original Title: I Feel Pretty

Country of Origin: Chinese

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Abby Kohn

Cast: Michelle Williams, Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Hopper

Class: Comedy

Renee doesn’t know how to deal with beauty standards. After having an accident, she wakes up feeling more confident and beautiful, which influences everything around her.

owl I

thieves

Original Title: Takers

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: John Luessenhop

Cast: Chris Brown, Hayden Christensen, Matt Dillon, Michael Ealy, Idris Elba,

Steve Harris, Paul Walker

Class: Action

A group of bank robbers decides to carry out one last and audacious heist. However, to make $20 million, they will face a determined detective.

Sunday, 08/21/2022

owl II

ice castles

Original Title: Ice Castles

Country of Origin: Canadian/American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Donald Wrye

Cast: Taylor Firth, Morgan Kelly, Eve Crawford, Rob Mayes, Tattiawna Jones,

Henry Czerny

Class: Drama, Romance

When a tragic fall leaves a young figure skater blind, she needs the strength to skate and to dream again.

Maximum temperature

Beauty and the Beast

Original Title: Beauty And The Beast

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Bill Condon

Cast: Luke Evans; Kevin Kline; Dan Stevens; Emma Watson.

Class: Fantasy

Belle’s father is captured by the Beast and she decides to trade places with him. At the castle, she meets magical objects and discovers that the Beast is a prince.

Major Sunday

Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection

Original Title: Mechanic: Resurrection

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Dennis Gansel

Cast: Jessica Alba; John Cenatiempo; Sam Hazeldine; Tommy Lee Jones; Jason Statham; Michelle Yeoh

Class: Action

Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) is forced to reactivate his criminal side when the love of his life is kidnapped.

movie theater

The last of the Mohicans

Original Title: The Last Of The Mohicans

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1992

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe, Russell Means, Steven Waddington, Jodhi May, Eric Schweig

Class: Drama

Colonial USA: French and British battle for American lands. Hawkeye, a white man raised by the Indians, falls in love with the daughter of a British officer.

owl I

You only live once

Original Title: Solo Se Vive Una Vez

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2017

Director:

Cast: Arancha Martí;Dario Lopilato;Hugo Silva;Pablo Rago;Peter

Lanzani;Santiago Segura

Monday, 08/22/2022

Afternoon session

Malasartes and the Duel with Death

Original Title: Malasartes and the Duel with Death

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Paulo Morelli

Cast: Júlio Andrade; Jesuit Barbosa; Leandro Hassum; Isis Valverde

Class: Comedy

Pedro Malasartes owes Prospero a lot of money. To escape him, he plays pranks using his intelligence to get some change.

Hot screen

Skyscraper: Unlimited Courage

Original Title: Skyscraper

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Neve Campbell, Byron Mann, Chin Han, Dwayne Johnson, Pablo Schreiber, Noah Taylor, Kevin Rankin, Adrian Holmes

Class: Action

Will works assessing the safety of skyscrapers. He is accused of setting the tallest building in Hong Kong on fire and must find the culprits.

Tuesday, 08/23/2022

Afternoon session

My Girl Forever

Original Title: Forever My Girl

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Bethany Ashton Wolf

Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson; Alex Roe; Jessica Rothe; John Benjamin

Hickey;Peter Cambor;Tyler Riggs

Class: Romance

Liam is an American football player who leaves his fiancee at the altar to pursue a career in music. Years later, he comes back and has to deal with his decisions.

Wednesday, 08/24/2022

Afternoon session

Irreplaceable

Original Title: Irreplaceable

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Thomas Lilti

Cast: Francois Cluzet; Marianne Denicourt; Felix Moati; Isabelle Sadoyan

Class: Comedy

When a rural doctor gets sick and a recent college graduate arrives from town to try to help him, she has to adapt and gain the people’s trust.

Thursday, 08/25/2022

Afternoon session

The Incredibles

Original Title: The Incredibles

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Holly Hunter; Samuel L. Jackson

Class: Animation

Mr. and Mrs. Amazing are retired superheroes. The emergence of a powerful villain brings them back into action, this time with the help of their children.

Friday, 08/26/2022

Afternoon session

Seriously, Mom!

Original Title: Seriously, Mom!

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Pedro Vasconcelos

Cast: Ingrid Guimaraes; Marcelo Laham; Larissa Manoela; Cristina Pereira

Class: Comedy

Ângela, mother of Maria de Lourdes, is having the experience of guiding her daughter during her adolescence. The daughter suffers from her mother’s excessive care.

owl I

the green beetle

Original Title: The Green Hornet

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Michel Gondry

Cast: Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz, Tom Wilkinson, Christoph Waltz,

Edward James Olmos

Class: Comedy

Millionaire and bored, Britt decides to create a character together with his faithful employee, martial arts beast. Then appears the hero Green Beetle.