Film Schedule from August 20th to 26th

Admin 3 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

from the 20th to the 26th of August.

Saturday, 08/20/2022

owl II

Marks of the Past

Original Title: Aloft

Country of Origin: Spanish

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Claudia Llosa

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Jennifer Connelly, Melanie Laurent, William Shimel

Class: Drama

Years after abandoning her son and going through difficulties, Nana establishes herself as an artist and curator. But a journalist wants to investigate her son’s fate.

Saturday Session

The day after tomorrow

Original Title: The Day after Tomorrow

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum

Class: Science Fiction

The Earth undergoes climatic changes that drastically change the life of humanity, with the north cooling off and going through a new ice age.

supercine

sexy by accident

Original Title: I Feel Pretty

Country of Origin: Chinese

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Abby Kohn

Cast: Michelle Williams, Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Hopper

Class: Comedy

Renee doesn’t know how to deal with beauty standards. After having an accident, she wakes up feeling more confident and beautiful, which influences everything around her.

owl I

thieves

Original Title: Takers

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: John Luessenhop

Cast: Chris Brown, Hayden Christensen, Matt Dillon, Michael Ealy, Idris Elba,

Steve Harris, Paul Walker

Class: Action

A group of bank robbers decides to carry out one last and audacious heist. However, to make $20 million, they will face a determined detective.

Sunday, 08/21/2022

owl II

ice castles

Original Title: Ice Castles

Country of Origin: Canadian/American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Donald Wrye

Cast: Taylor Firth, Morgan Kelly, Eve Crawford, Rob Mayes, Tattiawna Jones,

Henry Czerny

Class: Drama, Romance

When a tragic fall leaves a young figure skater blind, she needs the strength to skate and to dream again.

Maximum temperature

Beauty and the Beast

Original Title: Beauty And The Beast

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Bill Condon

Cast: Luke Evans; Kevin Kline; Dan Stevens; Emma Watson.

Class: Fantasy

Belle’s father is captured by the Beast and she decides to trade places with him. At the castle, she meets magical objects and discovers that the Beast is a prince.

Major Sunday

Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection

Original Title: Mechanic: Resurrection

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Dennis Gansel

Cast: Jessica Alba; John Cenatiempo; Sam Hazeldine; Tommy Lee Jones; Jason Statham; Michelle Yeoh

Class: Action

Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) is forced to reactivate his criminal side when the love of his life is kidnapped.

movie theater

The last of the Mohicans

Original Title: The Last Of The Mohicans

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1992

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe, Russell Means, Steven Waddington, Jodhi May, Eric Schweig

Class: Drama

Colonial USA: French and British battle for American lands. Hawkeye, a white man raised by the Indians, falls in love with the daughter of a British officer.

owl I

You only live once

Original Title: Solo Se Vive Una Vez

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2017

Director:

Cast: Arancha Martí;Dario Lopilato;Hugo Silva;Pablo Rago;Peter

Lanzani;Santiago Segura

Monday, 08/22/2022

Afternoon session

Malasartes and the Duel with Death

Original Title: Malasartes and the Duel with Death

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Paulo Morelli

Cast: Júlio Andrade; Jesuit Barbosa; Leandro Hassum; Isis Valverde

Class: Comedy

Pedro Malasartes owes Prospero a lot of money. To escape him, he plays pranks using his intelligence to get some change.

Hot screen

Skyscraper: Unlimited Courage

Original Title: Skyscraper

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Neve Campbell, Byron Mann, Chin Han, Dwayne Johnson, Pablo Schreiber, Noah Taylor, Kevin Rankin, Adrian Holmes

Class: Action

Will works assessing the safety of skyscrapers. He is accused of setting the tallest building in Hong Kong on fire and must find the culprits.

Tuesday, 08/23/2022

Afternoon session

My Girl Forever

Original Title: Forever My Girl

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Bethany Ashton Wolf

Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson; Alex Roe; Jessica Rothe; John Benjamin

Hickey;Peter Cambor;Tyler Riggs

Class: Romance

Liam is an American football player who leaves his fiancee at the altar to pursue a career in music. Years later, he comes back and has to deal with his decisions.

Wednesday, 08/24/2022

Afternoon session

Irreplaceable

Original Title: Irreplaceable

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Thomas Lilti

Cast: Francois Cluzet; Marianne Denicourt; Felix Moati; Isabelle Sadoyan

Class: Comedy

When a rural doctor gets sick and a recent college graduate arrives from town to try to help him, she has to adapt and gain the people’s trust.

Thursday, 08/25/2022

Afternoon session

The Incredibles

Original Title: The Incredibles

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Holly Hunter; Samuel L. Jackson

Class: Animation

Mr. and Mrs. Amazing are retired superheroes. The emergence of a powerful villain brings them back into action, this time with the help of their children.

Friday, 08/26/2022

Afternoon session

Seriously, Mom!

Original Title: Seriously, Mom!

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Pedro Vasconcelos

Cast: Ingrid Guimaraes; Marcelo Laham; Larissa Manoela; Cristina Pereira

Class: Comedy

Ângela, mother of Maria de Lourdes, is having the experience of guiding her daughter during her adolescence. The daughter suffers from her mother’s excessive care.

owl I

the green beetle

Original Title: The Green Hornet

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Michel Gondry

Cast: Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz, Tom Wilkinson, Christoph Waltz,

Edward James Olmos

Class: Comedy

Millionaire and bored, Britt decides to create a character together with his faithful employee, martial arts beast. Then appears the hero Green Beetle.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Would Jesse Eisenberg Return to the DC Extended Universe? Actor responds · Rolling Stone

JesseEisenbergknown for Master trick (2013) and The social network (2011), commented on the possibility of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved