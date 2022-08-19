Financial market companies open 300 jobs

Financial market companies have bet on hiring more technology professionals. At the moment there are more than 300 vacancies open throughout Brazil. Opportunities are for people who are at different levels, that is, there are positions from junior to senior to be filled.

The work routine of IT professionals allows hiring in different formats. It can be face-to-face, hybrid or remote. All it takes is a quick internet search to find great companies with interesting offers and with the Warranty of good wages.

More tech professionals

The online universe grows at such a rapid pace that companies find it difficult to find workers who are promising in the field. That’s why many of these vacancies are hiring. immediate. Compensation and benefits are so attractive to those who understand technology.

Among the companies in the financial market, the demand is for more technology professionals who can guarantee even more agility and security in the systems. Suno Research, for example, has opportunities in the internship program. Students from all over Brazil can participate.

Enrollment continues until August 22 and is being done on the company’s official website. It is an opportunity to teach new talents and prepare more workers to enter the job market as soon as possible.

There is also a vacancy at Nexgen Capital. There are 100 new positions for offices in several Brazilian cities, such as São Paulo; Goiania; Cuiabá; Large field; Green River; Sinop; Redemption; Palmas and Luiz Eduardo Magalhães. Interested parties must apply by sending an email to the following address: [email protected]

Also looking for more technology specialists is Toro Investimentos, a Grupo Santander company. The vacancies are for the positions of product manager and full stack developer. Application details are on the Toro website.