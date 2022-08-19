find out who referees the games of the 23rd round

Credit: Cesar Greco/ SE Palmeiras

This weekend, the 23rd round of Série A of the Brazilian Championship takes place and each match becomes increasingly important in the dispute for the title, for classification to the Copa Libertadores da América and in the fight against the relegation zone.

The highlights of the round are the classics Palmeiras x Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, and Santos x São Paulo, at Vila Belmiro, which take place on Sunday (21).

Atlético-MG and Goiás will face each other on Saturday afternoon (20), in a duel that opens the day, while Avaí and Internacional face each other in Florianópolis on Monday night (22), ending another chapter of the competition.

see below Who will referee your team’s match in this 23rd round of the Brasileirão Serie A:

Saturday, August 20

Atletico MG vs Goias

at 4:30 pm, at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte

Referee: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)

assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Fluminense vs Coritiba

at 7:00 pm, at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Celso Luiz da Silva (MG)

Video referee (VAR): Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Sunday, August 21

Youth vs Botafogo

at 11:00 am, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

Video referee (VAR): Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Palmeiras vs Flamengo

at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (GO)

Video referee (VAR): Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Fortaleza x Corinthians

at 18:00, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

Red Bull Bragantino vs Ceara

at 18:00, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ)

Video referee (VAR): Rafael Traci (SC)

Atlético-GO vs Cuiabá

at 6:00 pm, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

Video referee (VAR): Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Atletico vs America MG

at 18:00, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa (RJ)

Video referee (VAR): Márcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Santos vs Sao Paulo

at 7 pm, at Vila Belmiro, in Santos

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

Video referee (VAR): Wagner Reway (PB)

Monday, August 22

Avail x International

at 8:00 pm, at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP)

assistants: Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)