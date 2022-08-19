find out who referees the games of the 23rd round

This weekend, the 23rd round of Série A of the Brazilian Championship takes place and each match becomes increasingly important in the dispute for the title, for classification to the Copa Libertadores da América and in the fight against the relegation zone.
The highlights of the round are the classics Palmeiras x Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, and Santos x São Paulo, at Vila Belmiro, which take place on Sunday (21).
Atlético-MG and Goiás will face each other on Saturday afternoon (20), in a duel that opens the day, while Avaí and Internacional face each other in Florianópolis on Monday night (22), ending another chapter of the competition.
see below Who will referee your team’s match in this 23rd round of the Brasileirão Serie A:
Saturday, August 20
Atletico MG vs Goias
at 4:30 pm, at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte
Referee: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)
assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)
Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)
Fluminense vs Coritiba
at 7:00 pm, at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro
Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)
assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Celso Luiz da Silva (MG)
Video referee (VAR): Vinicius Furlan (SP)
Sunday, August 21
Youth vs Botafogo
at 11:00 am, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul
Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)
assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)
Video referee (VAR): Vinicius Furlan (SP)
Palmeiras vs Flamengo
at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo
Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)
assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (GO)
Video referee (VAR): Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)
Fortaleza x Corinthians
at 18:00, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza
Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)
assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)
Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)
Red Bull Bragantino vs Ceara
at 18:00, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista
Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)
assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ)
Video referee (VAR): Rafael Traci (SC)
Atlético-GO vs Cuiabá
at 6:00 pm, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia
Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)
assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)
Video referee (VAR): Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)
Atletico vs America MG
at 18:00, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba
Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)
assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa (RJ)
Video referee (VAR): Márcio Henrique de Gois (SP)
Santos vs Sao Paulo
at 7 pm, at Vila Belmiro, in Santos
Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)
assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)
Video referee (VAR): Wagner Reway (PB)
Monday, August 22
Avail x International
at 8:00 pm, at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis
Referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP)
assistants: Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)
Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)
