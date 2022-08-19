Fire will reign in new EXPLOSIVE teaser for ‘House of the Dragon’; Check out!

‘The House of the Dragon’ (‘House of the Dragon’), series derived from the acclaimed ‘Game of Thrones’will soon arrive at HBO Max and now the platform streaming released a new official teaser of the production.

The first season will consist of ten episodes and has a premiere scheduled for the day August 21.

The story is set 200 years before of events in ‘game of Thrones‘ and follows Daenerys’ ancestors as House Targaryen collapses. The plot is based on the novel ‘Fire & Blood’in George RR Martinwho also enters as a creator alongside Ryan J. Condal.

The cast has Olivia Cookewho will play Alicent Hightower, the beautiful daughter of the Hand of the King; Emma D’Arcy will be Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Viserys’ eldest daughter; Matt Smith he will be Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of the King; Paddy Considine it will be King Viserys; Fabien Frankel it will be Ser Criston Cole, member of King Viserys I Targaryen’s guard; Rhys Ifans it will be Otto Hightower, Hand of the King; Steve Toussaint it will be Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Serpent; Eve Best it will be Princess Rhaenys Velaryon; Sonoya Mizuno it will be Mysaria, one of the most trusted (and most unlikely) allies of Prince Daemon Targaryen, heir to the throne; and Graham McTavish on an undisclosed role; and Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will be the young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively.

