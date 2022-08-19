Flamengo faces rotation dilemma before decisive duel with Palmeiras

Qualified to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, Flamengo can set their course in the Brazilian Championship this weekend. The club faces leader Palmeiras on Sunday and can enter the fight for the title or bid farewell to Enea’s chances. Faced with this situation, Dorival Júnior faces a dilemma: keep the full rotation in the squad or use maximum strength at Allianz Parque?

Faced with the full calendar, the red-black coach has set up two different teams to compete in the three ongoing competitions. ‘Team A’ was used mostly in the knockout games, while ‘Team B’ played in the straight points championship.

The methodology is unusual, but it has proved to be correct in recent weeks. Since Dorival started the full rotation, there have been six wins and one draw – with 15 goals scored and only one conceded. Before this sequence, the coach already rotated the red-black squad every match of the Brasileirão, but in a partial way.

Flamengo games with full rotation:

07/27 – Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR (Brazil Cup) – Team A

07/30 – Flamengo 4 x 1 Atletico-GO (Brasileirão) – Team B

08/02 – Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo (Liberators) – Team A

08/06 – Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Flamengo (Brasileirão) – Team B

08/09 – Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Liberators) – Team A

08/14 – Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico-PR (Brasileirão) – Team B

08/17 – Athletico-PR 0 x 1 Flamengo (Brazil Cup) – Team A

In addition to the good results, Dorival’s strategy was important to keep the group in good physical condition, prevent injuries and give the rhythm of the game to athletes with less minutes. The importance of the duel with Palmeiras, however, could make the coach change his plans this weekend.

DORIVAL JÚNIOR SPEAKS ABOUT “CHANGE”

Asked about the plans after the duel against Athletico, Dorival mentioned the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, next week, and said he was “thinking about change” to face Palmeiras.

“It’s very difficult to know what I’m going to do. I’m thinking about changing, according to the need. We’ll have a decision on Sunday and another Wednesday. We have nowhere to run. It’s a quick assessment. Dorival.

The training sessions on Friday and Saturday, at Ninho do Urubu, will be crucial for the coach to define the starting lineup at Allianz Parque. In the re-presentation of the group on Thursday, only the reserves went to the field, while the holders did regenerative work.

A conservative option, with an eye on the sequence of games, is to assemble a competitive mixed team without overloading the starting lineup. After the confrontation with Palmeiras, Flamengo faces América-MG or São Paulo, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, and Botafogo, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

The numbers explain the importance of Sunday’s game. In second place, Rubro-Negro is nine points behind the leader. In case of victory at Allianz Parque, Dorival’s team reduces the difference to six and sets fire to the dispute. A defeat, on the other hand, makes the São Paulo club open 12 points of advantage and put a hand on the cup.