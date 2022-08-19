Flamengo fans sell out tickets for the game against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Decisive duel takes place on Sunday (21), for the Brasileirão

After going through Athletico-PR, in the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo has one more decision ahead. Rubro-Negro now faces Palmeiras, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The “derby” takes place at Allianz Parque, at 16:00 (Brasília time) next Sunday (21), and the red-black fans have already sold out tickets for the visiting sector in less than an hour on sale.

Nation, tickets for the red-black crowd are sold out for Mengão’s match against Palmeiras, scheduled for next Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Paulo. Thank you for the usual support, Biggest Fan in the World! 🔴⚫ — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 18, 2022

Flamengo’s statement: “Nation, tickets for the red-black fans are sold out for Mengão’s match against Palmeiras, scheduled for next Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Paulo. Thank you for the usual support, Biggest Fan in the World!”

Ticket sales for Flamengo fans started at 4 pm (Brasilia time). A little more than a thousand tickets were sold in about 35 minutes this Thursday (18). Therefore, the visitors’ section of Allianz Parque will be full of flamenguistas, which hasn’t happened for some time.

In 2019, Palmeiras claimed ‘lack of security’ to ask the authorities to bar the presence of flamenguistas at Allianz Parque. The CBF accepted the wish of the São Paulo team and restricted the Nation in the alviverde house. Three years later, in 2022, it was Flamengo’s turn to enforce a judicial response, in a reciprocal way, and prevented Palmeiras from being present at the Maracanã, still in the first round of the Brasileirão.

Now, without any movement from the Palmeiras board and also from the Public Ministry of São Paulo behind the scenes, the Flamenguistas will be able to be in the Palmeiras x Flamengo game, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. The clash takes place, as said, at 16:00 (Brasília time) on Sunday (21).

The interstate classic marks the meeting of the leader against the vice leader. Palmeiras has 48 points, while Flamengo has 39. Therefore, the match can be considered a ‘decision’ by the red-black side of the confrontation. Coluna do Fla, in turn, broadcasts the duel live via YouTube.