Flamengo prepares the strongest team possible to face Palmeiras Sunday – 08/19/2022

Flamengo will analyze the physical situation of each of its players before deciding which team will take to the field on Sunday, when they will visit Palmeiras at Allianz Parque. After preserving the main names in rounds followed by Serie A, prioritizing the Cups, this time the trend is for the strongest possible lineup. Only those most worn out by Wednesday’s game against Athletico and whoever offers the greatest risk of injury should not be the starters of Team A.

In this game, coach Dorival Júnior will be able to count on David Luiz and Thiago Maia. Suspended in the Copa do Brasil, both could not play in Curitiba, in the 1-0 victory at Arena da Baixada. They will probably be among the starters in the confrontation with the leader of the Brazilian Championship.

Here come doubts. Who will team up with David? Léo Pereira, who had been playing with him in the World Cups, or Pablo, who has played on the left side in the defense in partnership with Fabrício Bruno in Serie A? With the return of Thiago, Vidal, worn out and still looking for the best form, leaves the team or does João Gomes go to the bench?

Filipe Luís, at 37, is likely to be preserved with the reappearance of Ayrton Lucas at left-back, even more so after his good performance last Sunday, including with a goal. On the right, the coach will probably choose between Matheuzinho and Rodinei. Varella must still wait for the debut.

But from the middle onwards, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro have great chances to start Sunday’s match. The match is seen as a game of hope for the red-blacks. They believe that, defeating Palmeiras, the team will continue with chances of title in the three competitions that it disputes.

