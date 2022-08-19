Four amazing tricks to take professional photos with your phone







Nowadays, those who are passionate about photography no longer need to have all that expensive equipment, see? In truth, just a smartphone can be enough to get professional photosbeautiful and that do not lose anything to those obtained with a good camera.

However, to enjoy professional photos with your cell phone, it is important that you know the configurations and possibilities that the device offers.

So, here are four tricks from Dale McManus, professional photographer and videographer, to make the most of your smartphone’s potential and get amazing, professional photos. Check out:

Smartphone camera setup

To get professional photos, your phone needs to have some settings enabled. So, start by disabling the camera’s “Live Photo” mode — the function records 1.5 seconds before and after pressing the button — and, in addition to not being useful at that moment, it will still take up space on your storage.

Then, turn on HDR, i.e. the high dynamic range, which captures multiple exposures in the same photo. This mode combines bright, neutral, and dark photos into a single, evenly exposed image with just the right amount of highlights and shadows.

Lastly, activate the GRID, as this mode will be essential to make the photos level, without running the risk of being crooked. Pretty useful, right?





use focus

Focus is an essential feature for getting professional photos and is a very simple tool to use. It determines the depth of field of a photo, that is, its sharpness. Many devices already have a built-in autofocus that works perfectly for any photo, you just need to use the touch screen.

With this, you can, for example, click on the smartphone screen to highlight only one object in the photo, leaving the rest blurred. Another important tip is: after focusing on the object you want to highlight, you can slide your finger up and down to adjust the lighting of the photo.

Macrophotography

You may not know what macro photography is by name, but you’ve certainly seen one. In the end, a macro photograph is one that records details that sometimes cannot be seen with the naked eye.. An example of this are those images that show insects up close, you know?





Until some time ago, you needed a professional camera and a special lens to take this type of photo. However, it is now possible to take macro photographs with the cell phone. And best of all, it’s very simple!

Positioning the camera on the scene, tap your finger on the object or element closest to it to focus on details you want to capture.

Some models of the new generation of smartphones have multiple cameras, allowing an even easier shortcut: just open the camera and select option “2”, changing to a long lens. Then just touch the object to highlight, press the shutter and that’s it!

Composition and perspective

Composition is the main aspect that makes the photo look professional. That’s because, if the image composition is bad, our eyes will take longer to process all the elements present.

And for that, there’s no secret: there are infinite possibilities of composition in a photo. The choice will depend on what the photographer wants to express — and perspective is a good way to explore that.

There is four basic types of perspective that you can start putting into practice in your professional photos. They are: the low angle, the high angle, the side shots and the point of view (POV). Understand how it works:

O low anglethat is, from the bottom up, brings a sense of superiority and grandeur to the scene;

already the high anglei.e. from top to bottom, is good for adding depth to the photo;

Explore different perspectives by experimenting side photoscaptured on the left and right, in turn, is a way to diversify the photo gallery;

photos in point of view (POV) are also interesting, as they bring the perspective to the first person.





Source: Dale McManus, photographer, videographer and content creator at Skillshare.