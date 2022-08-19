Galaxy Book 2 Pro and 360 arrive in Brazil with AMOLED and 12th generation i7 – Tecnoblog

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

Unveiled at MWC 2022, notebooks Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 360gives Samsung, are arriving in Brazil. The announcement was made this Wednesday (17), at an event in São Paulo (SP). Sophisticated as they are, both feature an AMOLED screen and a 12th generation Intel Core processor. But you have to pay well for it: prices start at R$7,899.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro: even has Intel Arc GPU

If until a not too distant past Samsung was not used to be a name remembered when it comes to notebooks, today, the company manages to occupy some space among advanced models. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 360 fit this perception.

Of the duo, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is the most exquisite notebook. The model is thin, has a minimalist design and weighs just over 1 kg. Perhaps these characteristics make you suspect that the model is fragile, but that was not the impression I had when I had the laptop in my hands.

In fact, I loved the fact that it has relatively large dimensions and, at the same time, is easily transported.

The screen can be even more interesting. It is a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The panel is of the Super AMOLED type, so it displays vivid colors, has a depth of black and offers good viewing from side angles, for example.

The internal specs are another strong point of the laptop. In Brazil, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes with a 12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P chip, 16 GB of RAM and an NVMe SSD up to 1 TB. Ah, one more detail: the model also comes with an Intel Arc graphics chip (dedicated).

About the battery, it has 68 Wh and, in the words of Samsung, can have autonomy of up to 21 hours on a single full charge. Connectivity is guaranteed with technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 and Thunderbolt 4.

Other noteworthy features include ABNT2 keyboard with LED backlight, full HD webcam, microSD reader and power button with fingerprint reader.

Galaxy Book 2 360: why folding is necessary

Or not. But I have a notebook whose screen rotates to turn the device into a tablet, and sometimes this mode is useful. That’s why the Galaxy Book 2 360 caught my eye.

As he suggests, the model’s screen rotates up to 360 degrees. You can use the notebook as a tablet (a rather clunky tablet, but still a tablet) or make an inverted V-shaped opening to watch a video more comfortably, for example.

If none of this is interesting to you, maybe the screen itself is. Again, we have a Super AMOLED panel with full HD resolution here, but with a size of 13.3 inches.

The 12th generation of Intel Core chips is present, this time with a Core i5 and a low-power Core i7 as options.

Looking good, the Galaxy Book 2 360 is technically very similar to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro. After all, we also find standards like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, backlit keyboard, up to 16 GB of RAM and SSD up to 1 TB.

I just missed a full HD webcam. The camera of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 works with 720p.

Availability and pricing

According to Samsung, the two laptops will reach retail and brand stores in Brazil by September.

The Galaxy Book 2 360 will be sold in silver and graphite with a suggested price starting at R$7,899.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro will come only in graphite color and will have a suggested price of R$ 12,999. In addition to Samsung’s online and physical stores, the model should only be sold at the Fast Shop, at least for some time.

It is worth noting that the two notebooks bring complementary features. Compatibility with Samsung cell phones, watches and headphones is an example. Another is the Smart Switch tool, which allows you to migrate data from an old notebook to the new one.

Oh yes: at the same event, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S8+ and S8 Ultra tablets in Brazil.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro — data sheet

Screen : 15.6 inches, Super AMOLED, full HD (1920×1080 pixels), 16:9

: 15.6 inches, Super AMOLED, full HD (1920×1080 pixels), 16:9 Processor : 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P with Intel Arc GPU (dedicated)

: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P with Intel Arc GPU (dedicated) RAM : 16GB LPDDR5

: 16GB LPDDR5 Storage : 1TB NVMe SSD

: 1TB NVMe SSD Drums : 68 Wh with fast recharge (65 W)

: 68 Wh with fast recharge (65 W) connectivity : HDMI (1), USB 3.2 (1), Headphones and Microphone (1), USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 (1), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1

: HDMI (1), USB 3.2 (1), Headphones and Microphone (1), USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 (1), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Operational system : Windows 11

: Windows 11 Others : two 5W AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos, ABNT2 backlit keyboard, 1080p webcam, fingerprint reader, microSD reader, graphite color

: two 5W AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos, ABNT2 backlit keyboard, 1080p webcam, fingerprint reader, microSD reader, graphite color dimensions : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3 mm

: 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3 mm Weight: 1.17 kg

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 — data sheet