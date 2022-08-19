GeForce Now now reaches 1440p and 120 FPS in Google Chrome

Novelty is part of GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 plan, not available in Brazil so far

NVIDIA has announced new compatibility options for the GeForce Now, your game streaming service. Subscribers will now be able to access 1440p resolution and 120fps in browsers Google Chrome and Microsoft EDGE.

The new options are available to subscribers of plans where GeForce Now machines use the RTX 3080, which previously allowed streaming in PCs and macs 1440p at 120 FPS and 4K HDR at 60fps on NVIDIA Shield TV.

Now, however, it will no longer be necessary, to reach 1440p resolutions, to download the dedicated GeForce Now application, just using Chrome or Edge – a considerable improvement over the previous version, which was 1080p 60fps.

Options are not available in Brazil

Although the news is good, it is important to stress that the plan RTX 3080 gives GeForce Now is not available on Brazil – therefore, the national public will not have access to these options in browsers, at least for now.

In Brazil, the following options are available:

FREE plan

Value: Free

standard access

30 minute sessions

Monthly plan

Price: BRL 44.99 per month

Ownership for access to servers

More extended gaming sessions

RTX ON

Semiannual Plan

Price: BRL 242.99 every 6 months (average of BRL 40.50 per month)

Priority for server access

More extended gaming sessions

RTX ON

It is worth remembering that the free plan, in addition to not providing priority in the queue to enter, also provides inferior graphic quality, in addition to having to have sessions of only 30 continuous minutes.

Source: The Verge