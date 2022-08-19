goalkeeper leaves Fla, and Marcelo is speculated in France

Even with the Brazilian window closed, the football market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the last days of negotiations between the clubs.

See the main news from today’s ball:

Flamengo does not renew with goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Gabriel Batista, champion with Flamengo in the 2019 Copa Libertadores, left the club. The player had a contract until Tuesday (16) and was not sought for renewal. So he transferred to Santa Clara, from Portugal.

He had not played for Flamengo for months and was loaned out to Sampaio Corrêa, where he played 13 matches and conceded 15 goals. The club from Maranhão wanted to keep him, but the Portuguese proposal pleased the flamenguistas, who demanded immediate release. According to the agreement between Santa Clara and Flamengo, the Rio club will still keep 30% of the player’s federative rights with an eye on a future transaction.

Jean Pierre heading to Portugal

Image: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

Jean Pyerre should exchange Florianópolis for Portugal. On loan from Grêmio to Avaí, the attacking midfielder is interested in a Portuguese team and has talks in progress to work in Europe. The transaction model must be a loan with a purchase option.

At the age of 24, Jean Pyerre has been with Avaí since April and has a contract with Grêmio until the end of 2023. With Portuguese interest, he should renew his contract in Porto Alegre and then be transferred until the middle of next year, when the season ends. european.

Flu’s jewel in Sporting’s sights

Matheus Martins has been the subject of Sporting’s analysis in recent weeks. The Portuguese club sees potential in the Fluminense striker and is soon considering opening conversations to discuss a possible negotiation.

Also in the sights of Italian football, especially Udinese, the young player is valued internally by Tricolor between 8 and 9 million euros (R$ 42 and 47 million) – despite the “fixed value”, there is no interest in a sale at this time.

Marcelo in French football?

Full-back Marcelo, without a club since leaving Real Madrid, is a target of interest for Nice, according to “Foot Mercato”. Coach Lucien Favre has approved the signing of the Brazilian and the player’s salary is not considered an issue for the club.

In addition to Marcelo, Nice are also thinking about the arrival of Fabiano Parisi, a 21-year-old young left-back from Empoli. The Italians have already turned down an offer from the French. It remains to be seen whether Favre’s team will insist on the jewel’s arrival.

Crucial days for Casemiro

Image: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Casemiro’s future is close to being defined. With a proposal in hand received by Manchester United, the player, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, will have a conversation with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to decide what to do.

Casemiro is an undisputed starter and one of the main names of the merengue club, but the offer received by the Red Devils moved the player. The English club’s proposal to the Merengues is around 50 million pounds (R$ 311 million).

Real have Bruno Guimarães as possible successor

The Brazilian Bruno Guimarães has entered Real Madrid’s radar, according to the newspaper “As”. The merengue club began to study names to strengthen the midfield in case of Casemiro’s departure to Manchester United.

However, an operation for the arrival of the athlete from the Brazilian team should not be simple. Newcastle are expected to ask for a much higher amount than the €52 million (£273.5 million) paid to Lyon to sign him. In the current transfer window, Real Madrid announced the arrival of midfielder Tchouaméni, but did not count on a possible departure from Casemiro.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Dortmund

Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Manchester United – and the Portuguese striker’s fate could be Borussia Dortmund. According to the newspaper “Bild”, the shirt 7 revealed to people close to him that he intends to play for Aurinegros and offered himself to the club.

The 37-year-old has a clear desire to play in the Champions League this season, a tournament United are currently out of. If he gets it right with the Germans, CR7 would play in the main club competition in the world and still fight for a title in a different league.