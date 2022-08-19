Goodbye, Rewards! Uber ends free rewards program

Uber recently announced that it will end its Rewards loyalty program. Service users will have until the end of August to accumulate points. In addition, the exchange for benefits must be made by the end of October or the chance will be lost. The end of the program was announced to customers by email.

Read more: How much does an Uber make? Find out monthly salary of a platform driver

The Uber Rewards loyalty program ends three years after its launch in Brazil. The service offered discounts and advantages to customers on trips and on orders placed by Uber Eats. The clients conquer one point in Uber Rewards for every R$1 spent.

End of Uber Rewards

Benefits to users who accumulate points include discounts in trips, access to the best rated drivers, priority in airport trips and even platform support.

There are four levels of the program. They vary by score.

Blue: up to 400 points;

Gold: 400 points;

Platinum: 1,500 points;

Diamond: 4,000 points.

Faced with the end of Uber Rewards, announced by the company itself, customers must follow the calendar below to accumulate and redeem points. The dates are:

August 31: deadline to accumulate points;

October 31: deadline to exchange accumulated points.

According to the company, the closure of the program is scheduled for November. Redemption of points until then will be done through the “Account” tab within the application.

And more! After August 31st, benefits tied to levels will no longer exist. Despite the announcement made to users, the company decided not to give details about the reasons that led to the end of the loyalty program.

Therefore, to take advantage of the points accumulated before the program is closed for good, users must access the application and check the total points and benefits available.