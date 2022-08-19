Google Play now accepts credit card payments with PicPay

Partnership between PicPay and Google allows Android users to pay for purchases made on the Play Store with PicPay balance

Last Wednesday (17), the partnership between PicPay and Google was made official, which allows Android users to make payments for purchases made on the Play Store with the PicPay wallet balance. Thus, the new option appears as an opportunity for consumers who do not have a bank account or credit card.

However, the new functionality is being rolled out gradually to all users with Android devices. So, to pay for purchases made in the Google store, just add money to the PicPay wallet through Pix, Ted, bank slip and other options.

After making a purchase, the user must select PicPay as the payment method and choose how to pay. Thus, it is possible to choose between the balance of the PicPay wallet, PicPay Card or credit card from another institution registered in your account.

Partnership

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), more than 34 million people do not have a bank account. With this in mind, the partnership between the platforms should facilitate access to services and content for these citizens.

According to Adriano Navarini, PJ Financial Services Director at PicPay, the partnership between Google and PicPay makes it possible for people to pay for various services online quickly and simply, and encourages the financial inclusion of Brazilians.

How to put money in PicPay wallet

To insert money into your wallet, simply follow the steps below:

Open the PicPay application;

Click on “Portfolio” in the lower menu;

Select the desired option, if you want to put money on PicPay via bank slip, transfer (DOC/TED) or Caixa’s virtual debit card;

Finalize the deposit as per the instructions given on the screen.

Other payment methods accepted on Google Play

However, for users who have not yet had the PicPay option enabled, it is possible to use other means of payment with the Google platform. Thus, the list includes Mercado Pago, American Express, MasterCard, Visa and ELO credit cards.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com