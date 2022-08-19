Gremio receives contact from Portuguese club by Jean Pyerre | Brazilian series a

Grêmio received contact from a Portuguese club interested in the loan of midfielder Jean Pyerre, already on loan to Avaí until the end of 2022. There is a prospect that the deal will take place.

As learned by the ge, the terms of the negotiation were discussed and initially approved by both parties. It remains, however, for the Portuguese club to formalize interest in a proposal for Grêmio. The information was published by Uol and confirmed by ge.

The loan would run until the end of the European season, in the middle of 2023. The window in Portugal is open until the end of September. Jean Pyerre has a contract with Gremio until the end of next season and would renew the contract for another year.

1 of 1 Jean Pyerre is on loan at Avaí — Photo: Frederico Tadeu/Avaí FC Jean Pyerre is on loan at Avaí — Photo: Frederico Tadeu/Avaí FC

Jean Pyerre has been underutilized at Avai. In 120 days, the midfielder suffered from injuries and entered the field in 12 opportunities, two as a starter (Bragantino and América-MG) and another 10 coming off the bench. It was 377 minutes in total. In the same period, Avaí played 20 games in the elite, which totals 1800 minutes. The midfielder’s share is equivalent to 21%.