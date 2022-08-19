Grêmio x Cruzeiro: duo is still in transition and will be absent in the South; see probable Pezzolano team | cruise

Cruzeiro held the penultimate training session before the duel with Grêmio, at 16:00 on Sunday, in Porto Alegre, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The activities took place in the gym – only the goalkeepers were on the field. Geovane Jesus and Léo Pais follow transition work and will continue as embezzlers.

In addition to the duo, forwards Jajá and Waguininho and midfielder João Paulo remain out of action. Jajá is close to being cleared by the medical department to start the physical transition, while the other two will still take some time to become available.

The other athletes in the cast worked normally on the field. Lincoln and Juan Christian, registered this week, have game conditions and should be listed by Paulo Pezzolano, who has no suspensions.

1 of 3 Léo Pais continues in transition work at Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Léo Pais continues in transition work at Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

The coach has the possibility of repeating the team for the fourth consecutive game, but the tendency is that there will be changes. Wesley Gasolina made his debut against Chapecoense and is a candidate to play his first game as a starter. In this case, Chay and Daniel Junior fight for a spot on the team.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Who also disputes position in midfield is Willian Oliveira, returning from injury. The dispute is with Filipe Machado. In attack, with a full week to train, Luvannor should earn one more chance, despite the recent streak of games.

the likely cruise has: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado (Willian Oliveira), Neto Moura, Wesley Gasolina, Bidu and Chay (Daniel Junior); Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

Vasco and Bahia have already stumbled in the round. Therefore, if Grêmio wins, Cruzeiro will open 12 points for the Bahian team, which will continue as vice-leader. The difference to the fifth place – which can be Tombense or Sampaio Corrêa -, in this case, will increase to 20 points.