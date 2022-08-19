Grmio vs Cruzeiro: what gay journalists expect from the Serie B game

photo: Marcelo Jacques Alvarenga / Grmio Grmio and Cruzeiro will face each other at Arena do Grmio in the 25th round of Serie B

Considered one of the main games of this season in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the confrontation between Grmio and Cruzeiro for the 25th round has been much awaited by fans from Rio Grande do Sul and Minas Gerais.

The second match between Tricolor Gacho and Raposa will be this Sunday (21/8), at 4 pm, at Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre. The celestial team won the confrontation of the first round by 1 to 0 in Independencia, in Belo Horizonte.

In an interview with supersportsthree journalists from Rio Grande do Sul analyzed the Grmio and Cruzeiro teams and made projections for the great interstate duel.

Grmio vs Cruzeiro: rivals in different situations

Second Diogo Rossigives Band RSCruzeiro is seen in Rio Grande do Sul as Grmio’s great opponent in Serie B. For the journalist, the fact of having played in the competition in the last two helps the team to achieve good results, because after that period he managed to interpret as if dispute her.

“Despite not having big names and not having made great signings with the arrival of Ronaldo, for us, the arrival of coach Pezzolano and his work has been the great differential of the Cruzeiro team”, he highlights.

“This confrontation between Grmio and Cruzeiro puts teams from different situations face to face, as Grmio goes through Serie B with an expensive squad that could have earned more. But Roger has managed to give results, at least to go up, and that has pleased twisted”, he adds.

Diogo also mentioned Grmio’s 2-0 defeat to CRB, in the 24th round, when the team was defending an unbeaten run of 17 games in the championship. Despite the stumble, the reporter says that Tricolor is mobilizing to play a great match against Cruzeiro, win and, who knows, even fight for the title.

photo: reproduction Diogo Rossi reporter from Band RS

Pezzolano’s influence on Cruzeiro

For Saimon Bianchinigives GachaZHCruzeiro’s “majestic” campaign is surprising and will hardly be surpassed by another team until the end of this Series B. The reporter also puts the celestial club as an example for the gachos, due to its SAF model.

“In a way, Cruzeiro is like a mirror, because, looking at it from a distance, it seems that the SAF model contributed to this reorganization of the club, which never decreased in size, but was restructured and came back with strength as we are seeing in this Series B” , points out.

Saimon says that, even not following Pezzolano’s work on a daily basis, the celestial coach transmits knowledge and knows how to play in his style, making the most of the athletes. “Cruzeiro doesn’t have any big stars like Grmio, but the players are living their physical and technical moments practically at their peak. A team that always plays with the rope taut”, he adds.

When analyzing Grmio, the journalist stated that Tricolor relies a lot on striker Diego Souza, who is a great scorer but doesn’t collaborate as much with the rest of the team. He also highlighted the regularity of midfielder Villasanti, the team’s highlight in his opinion, and the absence of defender Pedro Geromel, suspended for the match.

photo: reproduction Saimon Bianchini reporter from GachaZH

Grmio’s irregular campaign in Serie B

sports reporter on GachaZH, Lu Hernandez was another who was enchanted by the work of coach Paulo Pezzolano. In the journalist’s view, the Uruguayan is the highlight of the Cruzeiro team, which also has good personalities in Matheus Bidu, Oliveira and Neto Moura.

“Although it was a 1-0 with an own goal, that victory over Grmio in the first round drew a lot of attention. Even those who hadn’t been following all the games were delighted with the attitude of the Cruzeiro team. Cruzeiro crushed Grmio. They pressed the mark already in the attacking field, and the defenders themselves made this mark higher”, he highlights.

Lu also mentioned the break in Grmio’s undefeated streak against CRB, in the last match, and the great pressure from the crowd for a Tricolor victory this Sunday.

“Criticism started again (after the defeat to CRB). Although it had been having good results, Grmio’s performance was bad and much questioned by the fans, with a few exception games. The team always drew away and won at home, now it’s lost strength. This increases the demand for victory at home. And even though they don’t even see it as something essential, many fans still dream of the Serie B title, this key game for that”, adds the reporter.