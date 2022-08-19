Haras de Vidal has a R$310,000 horse and a six-bedroom house; Look

Arturo Vidal, from Flamengo, has a luxurious hobby: breeding horses. When not in training or games, the Chilean can be found at Haras Il Campione, located in San Clemente, a city in the Maule region (CHI), built by the player and his cousin Carlos Aliaga, Yito, on a plot of 50 hectares (about 60 football fields).

South of Santiago, the Chilean capital, the place is home to 70 horses — which compete in the Club Hípico de Santiago and the Hipódromo de Chile — and a luxurious house. In addition, the establishment’s name was inspired by Vidal’s favorite animal, purchased for 55 million Chilean pesos (R$310,000 at current prices).

The horse was bought by the Chilean in 2013, when it was still called Global Cat. Once in the new house, the animal was renamed II Campione, accumulated trophies and earned a hefty sum. According to the local press, it exceeded US$ 210 million Chilean pesos (R$ 1.2 million) in awards alone and was sold in 2015 for an estimated value of US$ 2 million (R$ 10 million).

“It’s the dream that Arturo always had as a child. Raising his own horses and then watching them run, that’s how it happened. It’s always been his dream, that’s why he calls the stables home. When we bought the land, it was pure corn. It was necessary to clean, work the land and do all the construction of a stud farm. Something very cool was done here, in a field that we started from scratch”, Yito told the local newspaper Las Últimas Notícias (LUN).

In addition to the structure to raise the horses, the land has a luxurious house. With panoramic views of the whole terrain, the property has six bedrooms, barbecue area, fireplace, swimming pool 10m wide and 20m long.

The house is a destination for the Vidal family on the red-black steering wheel vacation. The player is married to Sonia Isaza and the father of Alonso, 13, Elizabetta, 8, and Emiliano, 5. The children are the result of the union with Marí Matus, which ended in 2019.

“Everything is done so that he can be with his family, share moments, spend his vacations and raise the horses. It’s tranquility, isolated from the noise and everything, especially for those who like horses”, said Yito, who is now divided between the stud farm and Rio de Janeiro, where he accompanies the Fla player.

Altogether, the stud has a team of 18 people, in addition to two veterinarians and an agronomist.