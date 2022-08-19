He has returned from the war and believes his brother is sleeping with his wife on film.

Between brothers is a drama film released in 2009 and featuring impressive performances.

Directed by Jim Sheridanhe has a leading role in Jake Gyllenhaal, Tobey Maguire and Natalie Portman.

In the plot, Sam Cahill (Tobey Maguire) is a Marine married to Grace (Natalie Portman), his childhood sweetheart, and with her he has two daughters: Isabelle (bailee Madison) and Maggie (Taylor Grace Geare). Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal) is his younger brother, a wanderer who has recently left prison.

He is the family bully, which comes to light on his first night out of prison, at dinner with his parents, Hank (Sam Shepard) and Elsie (Mare Winningham).

Soon after, Sam is sent to Afghanistan. He is presumed dead when the helicopter he is in is shot down in the mountains. The Cahill family is in shock and Tommy resolves to take responsibility for his daughter-in-law and nieces. Only Sam isn’t dead.

Between Brothers is available at Amazon Prime Video premium.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Critically acclaimed film

Between brothers received two Golden Globe nominations. Tobey Maguire was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, along with Irish band U2, and was also nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, with the song released exclusively for the film, “Winter”.

See the trailer: