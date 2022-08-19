“I hope this guy leaves”; Corinthians idol lets out ‘dream’ for Abel outside Palmeiras

After coming out in defense of the coach after “attacks” by Jorginho, the former player joked about the possibility of leaving Verdão

Since Abel Ferreira took command of palm trees, the situation was getting better and better, with high-level football on the field, titles won, remarkable victories and many records broken. The team is always very regular, playing well even outside Allianz Parque, being considered favorites in all competitions it participates.

As a result, the Portuguese coach provokes reactions from rivals, who are somewhat angry at Verdão’s success. Declared supporter and idol of Corinthians, Neto started his speech defending the gringo, just after another controversial statement given by Jorginhoshortly after losing 4-1 at Neo Química Arena for the Copa do Brasil, being eliminated:

“He gave (another) jab at Abel Ferreira, praising Luis Castro and Vitor Pereira. How many titles does Jorginho have? Do you know how many titles Abel has? Do you know what Abel represents for Brazilian football? Abel didn’t just teach Palmeiras to manage football, he taught Brazilian football to have a vision of what he understands about management”he said, on Rádio Bandeirantes, adding:

“With all due respect, as a coach you (Jorginho) are mediocre. Maybe that (controversies) gives you some status, but the coolest thing is when Abel says: ‘Oh, that coach leaves the team very open and that’s why he concedes a lot of goals’. This happened against Corinthians”said Neto. The former player, however, made it clear that he would like to see the gringo out of Alviverde.

“You (Jorginho) are like signing Clodoaldo (ex-Corinthians) and leaving Romário on the bench. It’s the same difference between you and Abel Ferreira. You’ll never be Abel Ferreira as a coach. It could be another 20 years. And look, I’m rooting for this guy to leave the country. I want him to be the coach of the Portuguese national team for it to be world champion. That’s just why, it has nothing to do with Palmeiras (blinks in a gesture of irony)“he said.